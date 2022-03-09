A Twitter user sparked an online debate about whether there are more doors or wheels in the world, and over 220,000 voted in a poll

Are There More Doors or Wheels in the World? What to Know About the Internet's Big Debate

Seven years ago, social media users famously couldn't decide whether a dress was blue or gold. Then, in 2018, the Internet argued over whether "Laurel" or "Yanny" could be heard in an audio clip.

Now, there's a new debate taking over social media that likely won't be settled anytime soon.

Last week, Twitter user Ryan Nixon started a poll on the platform around a question he was considering with friends: are there more doors, or wheels, in existence?

"My mates and I are having the STUPIDEST debate...And I am here for it," Nixon tweeted. "Do you think there are more doors or wheels in the world?"

The tweet quickly went viral, with hundreds of thousands of Twitter users responding to the poll — and users also debated the question themselves.

"Surely doors. Every house as at least five doors on average and there are 2.5 billion houses in the world. Not to mention garages and sheds," one user tweeted. "I also can't believe I spent two minutes of my life wrapping my brain around this."

Added another: "Who is voting doors??? There's wheels on everything. I have wheels on my garment rack, makeup storage holder, rubbish bin. It's definitely wheels."

The debate also spilled over to TikTok, where the #wheelsvsdoors page has racked up nearly 17 million views so far.

"What about cruise ships? They don't have wheels but have hundreds of doors? And you have planes? And skyscrapers?" said one TikTok user, who settled on doors as his answer.

"Lego made 2 billion wheels, how often do you change your doors vs car wheels?" another user asked. "Yes, 'Think of a big office and how many doors it has' but how many chairs in there? One door VS 4 wheels on the chair."

But other users took the debate a step further, and began asking deeper questions, such as what, exactly, counts as a door?

"Are valves doors? Are lids? Is a soda pop cap a door or a wheel?" Twitter user @RealNeil3 asked.

In the end, though, Twitter settled on an answer: with a final tally of 223,347 votes, over 53 percent of Nixon's pollsters said there were more wheels than doors on Earth.

Over on TikTok, though, the debate still raged.