Bow Hunter Suffers Nearly-Fatal Moose Attack in Colorado After Trying to Kill the Animal

A man's GPS emergency response device may have saved his life after a moose attacked him in Colorado.

On Tuesday around noon, an archery hunter was sporting near Larimer County's Trap Creek when he fired a shot at a bull moose and missed.

"The moose turned and charged, goring and trampling the man and inflicting life-threatening injuries," Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a release on Thursday.

It credits the hunter's quick thinking for saving his life, stating that he "did all the right things before and after the attack to ensure his survival and rescue."

Another life-saving effort was the hunter's emergency GPS device, which he used to send out an S.O.S, CPW added. Passer-bys then helped get him out of the woods and he was airlifted to a local hospital.

"This was an unfortunate incident, but he was prepared," Colorado Parks and Wildlife Area Wildlife Manager Jason Surface said. "If not for the GPS beacon he activated, he may not have survived."

He added, "His ability to stay cool after being mangled by a moose, to have that presence of mind is pretty impressive. Having an emergency beacon device contributed to this hunter's rescue and it is always good to have a plan when in the woods by yourself."

RELATED VIDEO: Massive Mudslides Destroy Restaurant and Damage Homes in Southern California: Looked Like 'Lava'

CPW has decided not to "[take] management action on the moose," noting that "Big game animals, especially moose, can be aggressive and unpredictable."

"And hunting comes with risks, especially bow hunting which requires getting closer to the animal than other forms of hunting," it said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The moose's attack marks the fourth one in Colorado this year, and the 13th since 2019, per the CPW.