Archbishop Recounts Emotional Phone Call Survivor of Migrant Smuggling Tragedy Had With Mom: 'I Am Alive'

San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller opens up to PEOPLE about the stories survivors of the deadly tragedy have told him from their hospital beds

Over a week has passed since dozens of migrants were found dead or near death inside a blazing hot tractor-trailer that had been abandoned in southwest San Antonio.

For Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller, who leads the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of San Antonio, the nightmare that claimed the lives of 53 people—now regarded as the deadliest human smuggling tragedy in U.S. history—is far from over.

"It's insane," García-Siller, who has made repeated visits to local hospitals, tells PEOPLE. "It's just difficult to comprehend the pain and the sorrow."

In the days since the 40 male and 13 female victims were discovered in the locked and abandoned truck on June 27, the archbishop has spent countless hours sitting in hospital rooms, listening as survivors recount the hellish conditions they endured for hours inside the trailer.

"One man described how everybody felt like their bodies were on a stove burning," says García-Siller, his voice heavy with emotion. "Their clothes were soaked with sweat and people were crying, 'My skin is burning.' "

Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, in San Antonio

Authorities aren't exactly sure how long the migrants, who came from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico, were locked inside the sweltering trailer battling dehydration and suffocation during a heatwave that sent temperatures in the region up to 114 degrees.

"Towards the end he recalled how everybody turned toward the center of the trailer and they just prayed. They had holy cards, rosaries and Bibles and they kept praying while they struggled to breathe," the archbishop says, continuing the account of one of the survivors.

"The people around him were dropping to the floor one by one. He didn't know if they were unconscious or dead. After that, he remembers the doors of the truck opening and then he woke up in the hospital."

During his visits, the archbishop says many of the survivors were connected to an array of life-support equipment and fighting for their lives.

On one of his visits, he met a young man who described the emotional phone call he'd just had with his mother, who was overcome with emotion upon hearing her son's weak voice and learning he had survived.

"My two cousins died and I'm so very sad for them, along with all my companions in the trailer," García-Siller says the man told him during their conversation. "But I am alive."