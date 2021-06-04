Archaeologists Searching for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Victims Find 5 More Coffins

Historians believe as many as 300 people died during the massacre, which marked its 100th anniversary this month

Archaeologists who began a full search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre this week, as the massacre marked its 100th anniversary, are continuing to find new coffins.

Back in October, researchers discovered at least 12 coffins at a mass grave at Oaklawn Cemetery, according to the city. The remains, which have yet to be formally linked to the race massacre by authorities, were then covered up for further study.

Archaeologists found three new coffins on Wednesday, and discovered an additional five on Thursday, bringing the total number to 20, according to Kary Stackelbeck, State Archaeologist of the State of Oklahoma.

"What we're trying to do right now is striking a balance between exposing the burials in a way that is thoughtful, cautious [and] careful. We don't want to have more open at any one point in time than is necessary," Stackelbeck said in a video update.

The archaeologist has estimated that as many as 30 remains could potentially be found at the site, according to NBC News. A formal hand excavation and exhumation process is expected to begin on Monday.

Oaklawn Cemetery excavations Credit: Sue Ogrocki/AP/Shutterstock

Although contemporary reports of deaths began at 36, according to the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum, historians now believe as many as 300 people were killed after a violent mob of white residents ransacked the city's Greenwood District, a booming Black business community then known as "Black Wall Street."

In mid-May, three survivors of the massacre pushed for reparations while testifying before Congress.

"I have lived through the massacre every day," said 107-year-old Viola Fletcher, the oldest-known survivor. "Our country may forget this history, but I cannot. I will not. And other survivors do not, and our descendants do not."

This week, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum apologized for the city's role in the race massacre, calling it "the worst moment in our city's history."

"While no municipal elected official in Tulsa today was alive in 1921, we are the stewards of the same government and an apology for those failures is ours to deliver," Bynum, 43, wrote on Facebook. "As the Mayor of Tulsa, I apologize for the city government's failure to protect our community in 1921 and to do right by the victims of the Race Massacre in its aftermath."

"The victims — men, women, young children — deserved better from their city, and I am so sorry they didn't receive it," he added.

As archaeologists continue their work in Tulsa, they will send the remains they find to be tested for DNA, in order to determine whether they can be linked to the race massacre, according to NBC affiliate KJRH.

The exhumation process could take "weeks or even months depending on the needs in the field," according to the city. Work is also expected to begin at Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens, another area identified as a possible burial ground for victims, in mid-June.

"The only way to move forward in our work to bring about reconciliation in Tulsa is by seeking the truth honestly. As we open this investigation 99 years later, there are both unknowns and truths to uncover," Bynum said in a previous statement. "But we are committed to exploring what happened in 1921 through a collective and transparent process — filling gaps in our city's history, and providing healing and justice to our community."

