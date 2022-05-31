The treasures will go on display at the Grand Egyptian Museum near Cairo

250 Ancient Mummy Coffins and 150 Bronze Statues Discovered in Egyptian Necropolis — See Some of the Treasures

A trove of ancient artifacts was revealed by Egyptian archaeologists this week and includes 150 bronze statues and 250 coffins dating back 2,500 years.

The treasures were recently found at the necropolis of Saqqara near Cairo and will go on display at the Grand Egyptian Museum, officials announced on Monday.

"The Supreme Council of Antiquities unveiled the discovery of the largest cache of 150 bronze statues, dating back to the Late Period, in the cemetery of the sacred animals in Saqqara," Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said on social media.

Each of the 250 coffins discovered contains mummies, they added.

According to Reuters, archaeologists also found statues of the gods Anubis, Amun, Min, Osiris, Isis, Nefertum, Bastet and Hathor. A headless statue of the architect Imhotep, who designed the Saqqara pyramid, was also uncovered.

A New Archaeological Discovery In Saqqara A New Archaeological Discovery In Saqqara

Left: Credit: KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Right: Credit: KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty

"We also found a statue of Imhotep … and we hope we can find his tomb soon," said the head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa El-Waziri, ABC News reported.

El-Waziri said the find also yielded the first "intact papyrus in over 100 years."

"Preliminary findings suggest that the papyrus, which is rolled, is nine meters. It was sent to the labs of the Egyptian Museum (in Cairo's Tahrir square) for more studies," he said, according to the outlet.

The papyrus may contain verses from the Book of the Dead, which contains spells to help a dead person on their journey to the afterlife.