Woman, 71, Mauled by Black Bear Says She's Not Letting It 'Get Me Down' After Losing Eye in Attack

Apryl Rogers, 71, suffered a neck fracture, injuries to her face and scalp and even lost her left eye last month when a black bear attacked her in her Groton, New Hampshire, home. Despite enduring life-threatening injuries, the woman says she has no hard feelings toward the animal.

“I’m not gonna let anything get me down. It’s not worth it,” Rogers told WMUR. “I’d rather laugh than cry, and I do.”

On July 17, Rogers woke up to a noise in her kitchen, according to WMUR. It is believed that the bear made its way into the house through a door that wasn’t shut and locked properly. She says she tried to keep calming, going to sit down. But Rogers says the bear followed, and took a seat right beside her.

“I think he was probably nervous,” Rogers said, noting that the bear used his massive claws to slice the side of her face. “He just about ripped this whole side of my face.”

She told the New Hampshire Union Leader that she usually likes bears, and expected to simply send this one on its way.

“I wanted to open the door and say ‘bye’ but that didn’t happen,” she said.

Although Rogers uses a wheelchair, she managed to get to a phone and call the police, WAVE reports.

“I don’t know how I did it, but I did it,” she recalled. “I said, ‘Could you please come right away? I’ve been mauled by a bear.’ And they said, ‘We’ll be right there, honey.’ ”

The bear tore apart Rogers cabinets, leaving a mess in her kitchen, according to WAVE. The damage to Rogers’ eye was so severe that it had to be removed. She spent three weeks in the hospital, where she underwent several surgeries.

Now, Rogers said she hopes to eventually return to her home, WAVE reports. Authorities were never able to find the bear.

“I feel great. I feel happy, I feel strong. If I could get over him, I’ll be fine,” she told WAVE of the bear. “All I can tell you is God was with me. I don’t feel that I’ll be hurt again.”