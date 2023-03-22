All About April's Pink Moon and What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign

April's lunar display will mark the first full moon since spring has sprung!

While the moon is primarily known as the Pink Moon, it also coincides with this year's Paschal Moon — meaning, the first time the moon reaches its fully illuminated phase after the spring equinox on March 20.

To catch a glimpse of the Pink Moon, head outside on Wednesday evening, April 5 to catch its rise into the night. For eastern time zones, cast your eyes to the sky early morning on April 6 at 12:37 a.m. to take in its illuminated beauty at its peak (and 9:34 p.m. the night prior for western time zones).

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the Pink Moon doesn't get its name because of the moon's actual hue. April's full moon is often associated with a wildflower called Phlox subulata, which also goes by the name "moss pink."

Historically, many of the nicknames we use for full moons come "from Native American, Colonial American, or other traditional North American sources passed down through generations," according to the publication.

As for its Paschal moniker, this moon is related to Easter — and is especially significant to those who celebrate the holiday. In fact, the annual date of Easter is dependent upon the Paschal Moon, which always takes place on the first Sunday after its rise.

Full moons can energetically and spiritually mean a variety of different things for each person based on their respective zodiac signs, according to astrologer Kyle Thomas. In fact, Thomas — known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers — tells PEOPLE that they can make us "feel more emotional, impulsive and extreme," sometimes causing us to "see important endings, revelations and turning points."

Fortunately for lunar lovers, the Pink Moon is also a full moon in Libra (the seventh zodiac sign in the wheel) — and according to Thomas, "this Air sign's energy will vibrate through our world." Why? Because "Libra is the zodiac sign that rules all partnerships, commitments and unions — whether they are of a personal or professional nature," he says.

Furthermore, Libra — whose image is symbolically represented by a balance or a scale — is a "charming, social and kind zodiac sign," adds Thomas. "This shows their innate desire for fairness, justice and logic." He suggests "working with others" to advance your goals in order to "become greater than just ourselves."

To find out what April's full moon could mean for you based on your zodiac sign, per Thomas' suggestions, read on!

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Aries, a pivotal point in your romantic life could be near. According to Thomas, the Pink Moon could "bring you the opportunity to grow closer than ever before" — or the opposite, "shatter apart like sparks in the wind."

But if you're in a relationship, this sounds like an exciting time because a "declaration of love, decision to move in, engagement or even marriage could be in the works," Thomas says. "Singles can share in this vibe, too, by looking for someone with long-term potential."

However, if you aren't feeling aligned with your special someone, Thomas suggests you "use this time to sit down with your partner to assess where you stand." This might mean working through the drama or going your separate ways.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Whether you're employed or not, Thomas says "big shifts" are on the horizon for you and your work, Taurus. "You'll be busier than ever as you're juggling many different responsibilities for the job," he says.

And it's likely to go one of two ways. Either you're "putting the finishing touches on an important project or instead taking on more for your boss," he predicts.

"If you end up leaving a position near this time, know that it's been a long time coming and you're destined for a better job ahead." Even if you're unemployed, he suggests freshening up your resume.

Or perhaps, taking more time for yourself and your well-being, Thomas recommends. "Switch up your routine and make healthier choices around fitness and diet," he says.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Gemini, this time of year sounds extra fun for you, both personally and romantically. Not only does Thomas say you'll be "supercharged" to enjoy hobbies, sports and entertainment, "but also you'll be in the mood for love," he adds.

If you're single, Thomas says "this is one of the most important periods" for you to put yourself out there "to find someone who fans the flames" within your heart. Therefore, he suggests "setting up as many dating options as you can."

Even if you're in a relationship, Thomas says Geminis can enjoy this time too "by making sex, laughter and pleasure with their partner a top priority." He's sure to note that "now is an excellent time" to make children "a focus" whether you have or plan to have kids.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Get ready to feel all the feelings, Cancer, because Thomas predicts the Pink Moon will place a "spotlight" on your past, in addition to your "family, heritage and upbringing." This might cause you to "pay attention" to a particular "family or parenting situation."

But he also notes that the same energy could be directed towards a "home, domestic or real estate matter instead." Per Thomas' prediction, it sounds like significant change could be in your future, whether it be switching roommates, revamping your living space or relocating completely.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Now is not the time to hold back, Leo! Whether you working on a big project or initiative or perhaps finalizing the details of a critical contract, Thomas says that the "full moon will bring you a flurry of exciting ideas that energize you to broadcast your vision to the world."

He also put forth a straightforward suggestion for a specific situation: if you happen to have any "significant proposals" you need to submit, "do so now!"

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Virgos, Thomas suggests an income switch-up is "guaranteed" around this time. "The full moon energizes your prosperity sector, giving you the chance to monetize and assess your budget," he says.

It can potentially come in the form of a raise, new job offer or side hustle. But if "a stream of income ends near this time," Thomas put forth a plan: to "use the power of this lunation to get a move on to find something even better," he says.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The power is in your hands, Libra! Thomas says "this full moon could bring the culmination of a significant personal project or endeavor that you've been very focused upon that means the world to you." He adds, "Stand in glory and demand your worth in all areas of your life."

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It's time to slow things down a bit, Scorpio. Thomas says the moon will be telling you to chill out and take a break in order to rest and recharge. "While you're likely to be feeling a bit burnt out, this will give you the time to reflect in solitude where you are in your life and where you'd like to go," he adds. "Your dreams will be quite intense near this time, so listen to what your heart and spirit are telling you."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Life can't only be about work, Sagittarius — therefore, it's time to play! "The full moon will energize your social life and bring exciting events to your calendar," Thomas says. To prevent overworking yourself, he suggests "catching up with friends and meeting new people."

There's potentially a chance for romance, too! "Someone may even offer aid to you in order to reach one of your heart's most significant aspirations, so speak up if an opportunity presents itself," he adds.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Get ready to make professional moves, Capricorn! Thomas says the Pink Moon is about to spotlight your career and legacy — perhaps in the way of an "upcoming review, promotion or new job offer," he notes.

Therefore, Thomas stresses giving thought to "what you'd like to scale toward next," while also taking the time to "reflect" on what you've accomplished in the past year. "Charge onto new echelons," he adds. "Some Capricorns will also receive favorable publicity or an award."

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It's time to explore new territory and reach new heights, Aquarius. Since Thomas says this full moon will have you feeling especially curious about what your future holds, he suggests you "charge onward" instead of waiting!

But that can mean different things for different Aquarians, notes Thomas. Academically, some "may decide it's time to head back to school or polish off an important scholarly project." Spiritually, it might mean getting "involved in religion."

"If involved in the media, you may now have an exhilarating project reach a turning point," he continues. Lastly, if "you're eager to travel and explore the world, now would be a great time to do so."

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The truth is likely to come out, Pisces. According to Thomas, the Pink Moon "will spotlight where you stand in a significant partnership in business or love." His explanation is simple: "you could be growing closer than ever before or deciding it's time to go separate ways since you're not on the same page." Regardless, "Equality and balance in your connections is important now," Thomas says.