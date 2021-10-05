Apple Pays Tribute to Steve Jobs with Short Film on 10th Anniversary of His Death

Apple is paying tribute to their iconic co-founder, Steve Jobs, on the 10th anniversary of his death.

On Tuesday, Apple released a short film looking back on Jobs' legacy and impact. The nearly three-minute video, which can be viewed on the company's website and on Twitter, shares pictures and videos from Jobs' life along with clips from some of his most famous presentations, such as the introduction of the iMac, iPod, and iPhone.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hard to believe it's been 10 years," Tim Cook, who took over as the head of Apple after Jobs, wrote on Twitter of his predecessor. "Celebrating you today and always."

Jobs — who co-founded Apple with friend Steve Wozniak on April 1, 1976 — died of pancreatic cancer on Oct. 5, 2011, at age 56.

He resigned as Apple's chief executive in August of 2011, handing the reins to Cook, who is now 60.

Along with their video tribute, Apple shared a heartfelt statement from the Jobs family.

"Each of us has found his or her own path to consolation, but we have come together in a beautiful place of love for Steve, and for what he taught us," their message reads, in part. "For all of Steve's gifts, it was his power as a teacher that has endured. He taught us to be open to the beauty of the world, to be curious around new ideas, to see around the next corner, and most of all to stay humble in our own beginner's mind."

"There are many things we still see through his eyes, but he also taught to look for ourselves. He gave us equipment for living, and it has served us well," the statement continued. "One of our greatest sources of consolation has been our association of Steve with beauty. The sight of something beautiful — a wooded hillside, a well‑made object — recalls his spirit to us. Even in his years of suffering, he never lost his faith in the beauty of existence."

In an essay for the Wall Street Journal, Jobs' friend, legendary Apple designer Jony Ives, remembered his "most loyal friend."

RELATED VIDEO: Elon Musk and Grimes Split After 3 Years: 'We Are Semi-Separated but Still Love Each Other'

Steve's last words to me were that he would miss talking together. I was sitting on the floor next to his bed, my back against the wall," Ive wrote. "After he died, I walked out into the garden. I remember the sound of the latch on the wooden door as I gently pulled it closed."