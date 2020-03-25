Apple Donating 9 Million Masks to Hospitals Fighting Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty

Apple will donate nine million N95 protective masks to hospitals across the country to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement during a White House press briefing on Tuesday.

“I spoke today, and the president spoke last week, to Tim Cook of Apple and at this moment of time, Apple went to their storehouses and is donating nine million N95 masks to healthcare facilities all across the country and to the national stockpile,” said Pence, 60.

“There is a lot of generosity that I know is inspiring to the president and I know is inspiring to all of us who are working on the White House Coronavirus Task Force,” the vice president added.

On Saturday, Cook, 59, said on Twitter that the giant tech company was “working to help source supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19.”

“We’re donating millions of masks for health professionals in the US and Europe,” Cook wrote. “To every one of the heroes on the front lines, we thank you.”

According to the Center of Disease Control’s website, N95 protective masks are respirators that filter out at least 95% of particles in the air.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Facebook Sunday that the company was also contributing protective gear to combat the pandemic.

“Health workers urgently need more protective gear. To help, Facebook donated our emergency reserve of 720,000 masks that we had bought in case the wildfires continued. We’re also working on sourcing millions of more to donate. I hope you’re all staying healthy and safe!” Zuckerberg, 35, wrote.

Bethenny Frankel is also aiding in relief efforts amid the pandemic through her disaster relief initiative, BStrong, and their partner, Global Empowerment Mission.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star, 49, revealed to Radio.com in an interview published Sunday that she expects to supply over 1 million masks to benefit hospitals that are in limited supply.

Frankel said the masks will be available within the next few days and will go immediately to the medical professionals who need them most.

Frankel said she is using a grid system to decide where her resources would be best allocated and is producing the N95 masks with the help of five different suppliers.

“We have suppliers all over the world,” she said. “We have suppliers and manufacturers in China, we have an Israeli company we’re working with.”

As of Wednesday morning, there were at least 53,934 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, and 728 people in the country have died from coronavirus-related illness, according to the New York Times.

