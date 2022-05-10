The original iPod, famous for its portable and sleek design, helped bring digital music to the masses after its release in November 2001

Apple Discontinues the iPod 20 Years After Its Debut: 'The Spirit of iPod Lives On'

After launching a revolution in the music industry more than 20 years ago, Apple's iPod is finally getting its curtain call.

In an announcement Tuesday, the California-based company announced it is discontinuing the iPod Touch. The device will be sold in stores and on Apple's website only while "supplies last."



The original iPod, famous for its portable and sleek design, helped bring digital music to the masses after its release in November 2001. The stylish MP3 machine would go through a number of iterations over the next two decades, from the introduction of a "click-wheel" in 2003 to a screenless body for the iPod Shuffle.

But following the release of the iPhone in 2007, and the rise of streaming services such Spotify and Apple Music after it, the iPod's place in a crowded and changing technology market became uncertain.

Now, the iPod Touch, which received its most recent update in 2019, will be the last version of the iconic device ever made.

"Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Joswiak said Apple's other products — including its HomePod mini smart speaker and iPad tablet — capture the essence of what the company set out to achieve with the iPod.

"Today, the spirit of iPod lives on," Joswiak said. "We've integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV."

"And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there's no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music," he added.

