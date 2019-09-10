Apple Announces New iPhones Costing $699 — Here Are the Most Impressive Features

Image zoom JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty

Apple revealed big iPhone news during the company’s September media event on Tuesday, announcing that three new phones are heading to the market.

CEO Tim Cook among other Apple engineers took the stage at the Steve Jobs Theater at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, sharing the excitement of what’s to come with iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The next line in the smartphone series, iPhone 11 will sell for $699, much lower than the $1,000 price point where the iPhone X started.

Cook said Apple designed the iPhone 11 with “customer in mind.” Designed with a sleek aluminum glass, being the toughest glass on the front and back of a smartphone, iPhone 11 will come in six new colors: purple, white, yellow, green, (PRODUCT) RED and black.

One of the main differences with iPhone 11 is the updated camera. Complete with dual cameras, a wide 12 megapixel as well as a new ultra wide 12 megapixel camera (with a 120 degree field of view), iPhone 11 lets you take photos with 2x optical zoom out and get more of your surroundings into the screen.

The front camera is also getting an upgrade with the 12MP TrueDepth camera, which allows for the camera to automatically zoom out to fit more in, as well as a new slow motion feature, which Apple says can be used for “slofies” or slow motion selfies.

Video has been updated as well: iPhone 11 introduces “Quicktake,” meaning instead of switching frames from photo to video, simply hold down the shutter button and it will turn to video automatically. Apple says iPhone 11’s video will be the highest video quality ever in a smart phone.

Night mode is also one of iPhone 11’s major new features. Apple has updated its HDR to better highlight images, and make darker photos that you may have been unable to capture easily shootable.

All of iPhone’s newest features come with the help of a new A13 Bionic processor, which is a next generation industry leading chip, Apple said. Even more, iPhone 11 has an hour more of battery life than its former iPhone XR, faster face ID, is water and dust resistant and has the fastest CPU and GPU ever in a smartphone, according to the company.

Along with the iPhone 11 line comes Apple’s first “Pro” phone, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The iPhone 11 Pro is the most advanced and detailed iPhone yet and comes in either the 5.8-inch or 6.1-inch as the Pro Max. These phones are pricing in at $999 and $1,099, respectively.

The main difference in the Pro line is the cameras, which feature three instead of two. These new cameras are designed to take professional quality photos, hence the “pro” title, with a telephoto camera, ultra wide camera and a wide camera, all 12 megapixels.

The three cameras combined provide a 4x optical zoom, allow you to take three shots from only one vantage point, and includes a whole new kind of imaging processing system called deep fusion.

These phones, like the iPhone 11, include night mode and an even longer battery life — four hours longer than the iPhone Xs. The Pros additionally come with a new fast charger adapter, Wi-Fi 6, quicker face ID and better cellular.

This line of iPhone 11 is available for pre-order beginning at 5 a.m. on Friday and will begin to ship Sept. 20.

With these new phones comes a drop in prices of the earlier iPhones. Now, the iPhone 8 will sell for $449 and the Xr at $599.

Apple also announced upgrades for is Apple Watch, revealing new features for the Series 5, retailing at $399 (or $499 with cellular), which will lower the Series 3 watch price to only $199.

The company revealed two new subscription products, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, both costing $4.99 a month, with Apple TV+ giving a free first year with any purchase of a new device.

More information on Apple’s updated and new products can be found on the their website.