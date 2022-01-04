Aoife Beary, Berkeley Balcony Collapse Survivor, Dies at Age 27 — 6 Years After Tragedy

Beary died "peacefully" on Saturday at age 27 in her native Dublin "after a brave battle with her injuries sustained in the Berkeley balcony collapse in California"

Aoife Beary, one of the survivors of the balcony collapse that killed six other people in Berkeley, California, six years ago has died. She was 27.

Beary died "peacefully" on Saturday in her native Dublin "after a brave battle with her injuries sustained in the Berkeley balcony collapse in California," according to her death notice.

Beary died at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin after suffering a stroke on Wednesday, the Irish Times reports.

Beary was among a group of Irish exchange students who were visiting the University of California, Berkeley, when they were involved in the tragic accident on June 16, 2015.

The group was celebrating Beary's 21st birthday party at an apartment complex near campus when the balcony gave way, sending the students plummeting 40 feet to the sidewalk below, according to The New York Times.

The collapse killed five Irish students and one American. Seven others, including Beary, sustained severe injuries.

Berkeley balcony collapse

Beary is the seventh student to die from the collapse. She was left with a severe brain injury and underwent open-heart surgery as a result of the incident, the Irish Times reports.

In the years since the tragedy, Beary had advocated for greater transparency regarding building code violations in California. In 2016, she testified before the state legislature about her experience, the NYT reports.

"I miss my friends so much," she told the California lawmakers, per the San Francisco Chronicle. "I had known them since we started school together at four years of age. We had grown up together. And now my birthday will always be their anniversary."

Beary graduated from University College Dublin with a degree in pharmacology. Upon the news of her death, her alma mater extended its condolences.

"Aoife dealt with the devastating impact of her accident with great bravery and fortitude. She was awarded a BSc in Pharmacology in 2016. She will be greatly missed by her family and wide circle of friends," Professor Joe Carthy, dean of science, said in a statement Sunday.