Antwain Fowler, Boy Who Went Viral for 'Where We About to Eat at' Video, Dies at 6

Antwain Fowler had been battling autoimmune enteropathy — a condition that prevents the body from absorbing nutrition — since 2015

Antwain Fowler, the little boy who became an internet sensation for asking "Where we about to eat at?" has died. He was 6.

On Sunday, Fowler's mother, China, confirmed the news with a heartbreaking post shared to his Instagram account.

"The pain in my heart is like no other Why God," China wrote in white text against a black background. "Never in a million years My heart is out my chest!!!!" she captioned the social media post.

In a follow-up post on Monday morning, China shared a selfie of herself with her late son. "I tried hiding you from the world early on but couldn't you were meant to be seen. My precious babyyyyy🥺," she expressed.

"My god I just cannot believe it this is unbelievable man I'm tryin soooooo hard so so hard but I can't dodge the feeling… God you really did a number on me," China continued. "I didn't deserve to be left empty like this A huge whole [sic] in my heart😢."

"The strength I had left with you baby Still haven't grasped the fact that you actually left me," she added. "Baby🥺 come back I need you."

China also shared her sadness in another post shared to her own personal Instagram page.

"Ever felt lifeless like you can't go on 🥺," she wrote. "I don't wanna be here anymore this pain is unbearable that's my babyyyyy my god why me."

While an exact cause of death has yet to be revealed, Fowler had been battling autoimmune enteropathy — a condition that prevents the body from absorbing nutrition — since 2015, according to a GoFundMe page set up in his honor.

"Antwain has been hospitalized a countless number of times due to his poor health condition. Antwain has undergone over 25 surgeries. Like normal infants Antwain was unable to drink milk, or eat solid foods during his earlier childhood," the fundraising page states.

"The first four years of Antwain's life was an everlasting fight, and very crucial experience for his family," the statement continues.