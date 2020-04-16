Anonymous Donor Gives $82K Worth of Gift Cards to Families in Iowa Town amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Getty

Residents in an Iowa town were recently surprised to find three gift cards waiting for them in their mailboxes — giving them a reason to smile as the entire country faces a challenging time.

Last month, a mystery donor spent a whopping $82,350 to purchase three $50 gift cards for all 549 households in the Iowa town of Earlham, home to over 1,400 residents, the Des Moines Register reported. The gesture is meant to help local businesses and families who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

“[There are] bad things that have been happening,” Mayor Jeff Lillie told the Register. “As the mayor of a small town, making the decision to close our community centers and city hall and our library and all of the other bad decisions that we’ve been forced to make — and then here’s this really great thing. It just tore down my walls.”

The mayor said it was on March 26 that he first received a call from a man claiming he represented the unidentified benefactor. The man explained to Lillie that the donor wanted to help the local economy by purchasing 100 $50 gift cards from two establishments: West Side Bar and the local grocery store, Grille and Hometown Market.

While he was grateful, Lillie asked the donor if they could also help one other business, Trostel’s Broken Branch, which had opened just before the governor ordered restaurants to end dine-in service.

To his surprise, the donor agreed.

“You couldn’t even believe what was happening,” Jennifer Trostel, whose husband owns Trostel’s Broken Branch, told the newspaper. “You were so grateful you started to cry. You couldn’t believe that people would actually want to help you in such a huge way that you can’t even fathom that kind of help.”

“It just gave us hope,” she added.

The city’s staff secretly packaged and mailed the gift cards about a week later on March 31. They arrived in mailboxes just days later on April 2.

“Nobody has a lot to smile about the last few weeks, and this is definitely something to smile about,” Lillie said.

“There’s a lot of families that $150 isn’t going to be a game-changer, but it’s still something to make you feel good that there are good people in the world that are doing good things. It gives you some hope,” he continued.

The gift cards have already begun to make an impact around the town.

“I know for a fact this is going to impact a lot of people in a lot of positive ways,” elementary counselor Mindy Harskamp told the newspaper. “We’re just absolutely shocked and incredibly thankful that someone was willing to give a gift that gave back to not only the people in our community but the businesses.”

