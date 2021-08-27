Anonymous Donor Covers Funeral Costs for All 20 People Killed in Devastating Tennessee Floods

The donor, who wishes to remain unidentified, has visited a number of local funeral homes with the same offer

An anonymous man has volunteered to pay for the funerals of all 20 people killed in the devastating floods that ravaged Humphreys County in Tennessee over the weekend.

William Brown, the manager of the Humphreys County Funeral Home, told The Tennesseean that on Thursday, the unnamed donor walked into the funeral home and said he would pay for the nine funerals they were preparing.

The man has visited other funeral homes in the area with the same offer, Brown said.

According to FOX17 in Nashville, the donor is not from the area and does not wish to be identified.

The Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency says over 270 homes were destroyed in the Middle Tennessee floods, while 160 others sustained major damage. The final victim was found on Wednesday.

In an interview with FOX17, Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis opened up about the grief felt by the community following the natural disaster.

Tennessee floods Credit: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty

"You have to remember something. We're a small county," he said. "These are our friends. These are the people we sit in church with. These are the people our kids go to school with. We're not that big [a] city. We're not detached from who our people are. We are our people. Our people are the ones who put us where we're at. That's who we take care of every day."

Among those killed in the weekend floods were 7-month-old twins Ryan and Rileigh Rigney of Waverly. Their mother Danielle Hall told WZTV that getting caught up in the flood "was the scariest thing" she'd ever experienced.

Danielle said she was ripped away from her family as she attempted to seek help. Her husband Matthew was clinging to the couple's four children until the twins were swept out of his arms by the floodwaters.

Initially, Danielle thought she had lost her entire family. She eventually reunited with Matthew and her two older children, who survived the torrent of water.

The Halls are just one family that received support from the anonymous donor following the floods. Danielle said her late twins "made our life complete."

Tennessee floods Aftermath of damage following the flooding in Waverly, Tennessee | Credit: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty

"Ryan was my one and only boy that I prayed so hard for and he always smiled. That boy was the happiest baby I've ever seen in my life," she explained to WZTV. "My little Riliegh-poo. She was a diva. She was a drama queen. She had to have all the attention."

As of Friday, a GoFundMe campaign created to help cover the costs of the twins' funeral has raised over $117,000.

On the page, a beneficiary to the family said the donations have made them "cry with joy," calling the support from strangers "very overwhelming."

"We are so grateful for everyone, and everyone has been so supportive, and Danielle has called you all angels," they wrote. "Your donations have been such a blessing to this family. thank you from the bottom of our hearts."