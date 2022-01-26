Famed Announcer Yolanda Vega Retiring from New York Lottery After 32 Years: 'Iconic'

Yolanda Vega, a member of the New York Lottery's Draw Team, is retiring after over three decades of work, the organization announced

Yolanda Vega is bidding goodbye to the New York Lottery after over three decades.

The famous announcer, who has worked as a host with the New York Lottery for 32 years, is retiring, the organization announced on Twitter Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Yolanda Vega, our iconic Draw Team member, has retired after an incredible 32 years. We truly hit the jackpot by having her as a part of the New York Lottery family," they wrote, before asking Vega's fans to "send her off in the comments" by sharing their "favorite Yolanda Vega memories."

Prior to her departure, Vega opened up about one of the most visible parts of her job — giving lucky lottery winners their massive cardboard checks — in a 2018 interview with FOX 40.

"I find out how they feel about winning, what led up to the winning," she said of her experience chatting with new millionaires. "I find out details about them and it makes them feel comfortable because they're looking at me. Don't look at the audience, don't look at the camera, just talk to me."

Yolanda Vega Credit: Mary Altaffer/AP/Shutterstock

Vega also reflected on the very start of her career with the New York Lottery, telling FOX 40 that she first tried out the iconic pronunciation of her name six months into the job.

"I came in and I had drank a lot of Puerto Rican espresso and I was pumped up," she recalled. "I said, 'With the New York Lottery, I'm YOLAAANDA VEGAAAA.' And they said, 'Woah, what are you doing?' And I said, 'That's who I am and I'm proud of who I am.' "

Yolanda Vega Credit: Dario Cantatore/Getty Images

Vega discussed her eventual retirement from the lottery on the Wendy Williams Show in 2019, where she was tapped to speak with host Wendy Williams while seated in the audience.

"I've been doing this [for] over 30 years. I'm the boss," Vega told Williams, 57, who called the announcer "a New York icon."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vega said her friends were retired and had been "pressuring" her to do the same — still, she insisted she wasn't ready to step down from her role at the time.