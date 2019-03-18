Authorities had been searching through creeks, rivers and land to find a 4-year-old girl who wandered away from her home on the Utah portion of the Navajo Nation on Thursday.

But three days later, officials on Sunday decided they would pause the massive search effort for Anndine Jones to bring in more help, the Navajo Police Department announced in a statement on its Facebook page.

“There were no indications of an abduction,” authorities wrote in the statement. “This halt will allow Public Safety to organize and secure additional resources for subsequent search efforts.”

Jones reportedly wandered away from her family’s home, about three miles from the Aneth Utah Chapter House, according to the Associated Press. Police said her footprints were found along McElmo Creek, which feeds into the San Juan River, and sent in boat teams, divers and drones to search the water.

The girl was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and dark blue pants. She is listed as a missing person with the National Crime Information Center, according to police.

More than 200 volunteers joined at least 10 agencies to help find Jones. One person shared photos from their foot search on Facebook.

“There were about 50 volunteers who continued search efforts that were on horseback, ATV’s and in vehicles,” the volunteer, Chris Kescoli, wrote. “The terrain is tough with thick tamarisk trees at the base of the creek. Prayers for Anndine Jones in her safe return.”

Although the search has halted, police will remain in the area to investigate leads and community volunteers will continue organizing search teams to find Jones, officials said in the statement.