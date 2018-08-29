Cashier Steps in After Woman with Cerebral Palsy Is Denied Manicure Because 'She Moves Too Much'

A cashier at a Michigan Walmart stepped up to help last month when in-store nail salon workers allegedly refused to give a manicure to a woman with cerebral palsy.

Ebony Harris, who works at a Walmart Supercenter in Burton, had been helping Angela Peters, who uses a wheelchair, shop at the store several times over the past year, according to Today. So, she didn’t think twice about helping the woman after employees at Da-Vi Nails allegedly refused to do Peters’ nails.

A witness, Tasia Smith, watched the situation unfold, and couldn’t help but photograph Harris’ good deed.

“They denied her service because ‘she moves too much,’ ” Smith wrote of salon workers and Peters in a July 30 Facebook post. “Out of the kindness of the Walmart workers hearts they went and bought nail polish and came into my work to paint this sweet girls nails.”

From left: Angela Peters, Tasia Smith and Ebony Harris Courtesy Tasia Smith

Smith wrote that the employees were patient, noting that Peters “barely moved.” She criticized the other nail salon employees and vowed never to seek their services again.

Neither representatives for the salon nor Walmart immediately responded to a request for comment from PEOPLE. However, the company praised Harris in a statement to ABC News.

“Ebony simply wanted to make sure our customer’s day was special, and that’s the kind of person she is — someone with a wonderful attitude who goes the extra mile each day to make those around her feel important,” the statement read, according to ABC. “We’re not surprised at her act of kindness. Her service to customers defines the spirit of Walmart, and we couldn’t be more proud.”

As for Harris, she said she would’ve painted Peters’ nails even if she hadn’t known the woman.

“My heart is full of compassion for anybody and everybody. I would have still painted her nails even if I had never met her before,” she told TODAY Style. “I stepped in because I didn’t want her feelings to be hurt and her day to be ruined.”

Courtesy Tasia Smith

Facebook photos from the incident showed Peters smiling alongside Harris and Smith, and showing off her finished nails. The post has amassed more than 7,000 “likes” and almost 5,000 shares.

Now, Harris has vowed to step in when ever Peters needs help, telling Today that she recently painted Peters’ nails a second time. Peters told the site that she’s thankful for Harris’ act, describing her as “a very kind person.”

As news of the incident spread, Peters wrote in a Facebook post that she has no negative feelings toward the employees who turned her away.

“I forgive the nail people for not doing my nails and walmart has never treated me wrong don’t think bad of Wal-Mart and when people do us wrong we must forgive if not we harbor bitterness I don’t want anyone fired,” she wrote on Aug. 2.