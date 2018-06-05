Dad Speaks Out After Missing 16-Year-Old Son Is Found Dead in Lake Michigan: 'My Heart Broke'

Officials found the body of a 16-year-old boy in Lake Michigan in Waukegan, Illinois, on Sunday, just one day after friends and family posted a desperate plea on social media to find the teen.

The Waukegan Fire Department and police had been searching for Angel Sedano, of Gurnee, around the Waukegan Municipal Beach since Saturday and enlisted the help of a dive team on Sunday, the Lake County News-Sun reports. Divers found the boy’s body in the harbor just before 11 a.m.

“When they said it was my son, it was the worst thing ever. My heart broke into millions of pieces,” Angel’s father, Jose Sedano, tells PEOPLE. “Not that I was ready for that, but I had a feeling my son wasn’t alive anymore. Because he wouldn’t run away, he wouldn’t walk away from us, so that was the only [conclusion].”

Sedano and Angel were part of the dance group, Ballet Folklorico Tayahue, and had finished an hour-long performance at a festival in Waukegan just hours before he went missing around 7 p.m. He said Angel and a friend were walking by the water before the other teen left briefly to take a phone call.

Final photo of Angel Sedano taken before his death Courtesy Jose Sedano

When she returned, Angel was gone, Sedano says.

“The kids started looking for my son everywhere … for about an hour,” he says. “When they couldn’t find him, they came to the adults, they came to me and said, ‘Your son is missing. We can’t find him.’ ”

After a group of adults searched for the boy, Sedano says the teen’s mother, Laura Carranza, contacted the authorities. Soon, police and fire officials were on the scene but, by then, Sedano could tell something bad had happened, he says.

“I was thinking, ‘I lost my son already.’ He had to have fallen into 30-degree water. It was freezing water, it was cold water,” the 36-year-old father of three says.

Angel Sedano (right) with sister Courtesy Jose Sedano

“I don’t know if it was me being negative or realistic, but there was no other explanation. My son would not just walk away without telling me. The officer said, ‘Maybe he left with a girlfriend or a friend,’ but no. My son would never leave without telling us.”

On Saturday, a relative shared a Facebook photo of the teen, enlisting the help of the public to find him. In the photo obtained by PEOPLE, Angel is shown wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and jeans. Sedano says that was the last photo taken of the teen before he died.

Angel Sedano Courtesy Jose Sedano

Officials said in a statement to PEOPLE that Angel died from drowning and there is no foul play suspected. His body was found in about 15 feet of water, according to the Chicago Daily Herald.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the Sedano and Carranza families,” Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said in the statement. “This is certainly a terrible tragedy.”

On Monday, dance team officials remembered Angel in a Facebook post, writing in spanish, “Rest in peace angel sedano

🙏🏽 we love you so much. We’ll never forget you. You’re already with the angels.”

Angel Sedano (far right) with sisters and mother Courtesy Jose Sedano

Sedano says his two daughters were devastated when they received news of their brother’s death.

“It was horrible. They were crying their eyes out,” Sedano says. “But they’re holding up really strong, which is amazing. He would do anything for his sisters. He was humble, so nice and so loving.”

Officials with the dance team have set up a GoFundMe page for the boy’s family.