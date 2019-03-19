Man Who Fell in 'Dangerous' California River While Taking Photos with Fiancée Found Dead

Just a day ago, Andy Odon Ortega Fonseca and his fiancée were enjoying a night on the American River confluence in Auburn, California. Now, the grieving woman is coping with the death of her husband-to-be.

Authorities found Fonseca, 23, of Sacramento, dead in the American River Monday afternoon, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post. Police said he fell into the water Sunday evening while taking pictures with his fiancée and “was unable to get out of the swift-moving water.”

“We can’t stress enough how dangerous river water is, especially during this time of year when the temperature ranges from 38-45 degrees Fahrenheit and the flows are swift and choppy,” police said in the statement.

“It is easy to get swept under the current, even when the water APPEARS to be calm. It is merely a deception.”

Authorities said he fell in around 7 p.m. local time and a search ensued, with authorities temporarily halting rescue efforts at 9 p.m. due to darkness. The sheriff’s office shared video footage of a helicopter flying over the scene and rescuers scouring the river.

Meanwhile, in nearby Stanislaus County, authorities are looking for a 5-year-old girl who fell into the Stanislaus River on Sunday, according to KXTV. Search efforts were expected to continue on Tuesday.

Matilda Ortiz was with her family in Knights Ferry when she slipped into the water, her family told KTXL. Her family said Oriz has autism and was dipping her toes in the water when she was swept under. Several people tried unsuccessfully to save the little girl from the fast-moving current.

“Right before that happened he gave her a kiss and told her, ‘I love you, Matilda,’ and she slipped,” the girls’ aunt, Letty told the station.

Ortiz’s father added to KTXL: “I just want to ask anybody that’s a parent that could imagine what I’m going through just to please help. Please help me find my child.”