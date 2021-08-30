Why Andy Cohen-Approved Sex Expert Shan Boodram Recommends Calling Your Ex

Shan Boodram dispenses some relationship advice on the latest PEOPLE Every Day podcast, while discussing her new Peacock dating show Ex-Rated with host Andy Cohen

Shan Boodram is helping singles figure out what went wrong in their past relationships.

The relationship expert appears on the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein, and she shares that, counterintuitively, she likes to recommend that people reach out to their exes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She dispenses her wisdom on the new Peacock dating show Ex-Rated, with host Andy Cohen. The unscripted series sees unlucky-in-love singles confronted by their exes about what they need to change in order to move on to a healthy and happy relationship.

RELATED: Ex-Rated: Andy Cohen Helps Singles 'Find Out Where They Went Wrong' with Their Exes in New Trailer

"What I've found is that it's very easy to rationalize somebody's negative feedback when it's just one person, right? Like, 'Well, that's because it was back then. That's because they were this or that's because blah, blah, blah.' But when you've got 10 people all saying the same thing, it's really difficult not just to look this in the face and say, 'This is something I could work on,'" she explains. "That's what the goal of the show is, is to put people in a position where they clearly know what steps to take next in order to improve their intimate fate."

Shan Boodram and Andy Cohen Credit: Richie Knapp/Peacock

Boodram has championed this method in her career as a certified sex educator and dating coach, even writing about it in her 2019 book The Game of Desire: 5 Surprising Secrets to Dating with Dominance--and Getting What You Want.

"Fascinatingly enough, one of the secrets was to go back to an ex to interview them, which is why I ended up with this gig in the first place," she reveals. "It is to be able to prioritize your growth over your ego."

The best-selling author also chats about working with Cohen, 53, and their lineup of singles. "He is the master when it comes to delivering the tough news and for responding to people in real time when people are faced with hearing things about themselves that are less than flattering. He was great at that," she says.

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Cohen Says 'Everything' Was Discussed at KUWTK Reunion — Including Kim Kardashian's Exes

"Once we identified what someone's real weak area was, I would pop in once or twice per episode to just give them some tips that they can utilize that day to start improving their score as of that night," Boodram explains.

See Shan Boodram and Andy Cohen in Ex-Rated, which is now available to stream on Peacock.