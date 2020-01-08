Andrew Burkle's Brother John Says Late Sibling Will 'Be Remembered as a Giant Among Men' After Death

Andrew Burkle, the son of billionaire Ronald Burkle who was found dead Monday night, is being remembered by his older brother John as “a kind and giving young man” who was taken “too early.”

“It is with the heaviest of hearts and sadness that I say goodbye to my little brother for the last time. Andrew was a bright soul, a kind and giving young man who was taken from us too early,” John wrote in a moving Instagram post on Tuesday.

“For all you #OCR [obstacle course racing] people out there, this guy is the reason I started racing almost five years ago. Andrew asked me if I’d do a race with him. We signed up and I got hooked,” he continued. “This young man changed my life from the moment he came into this world. He’ll be remembered as a giant among men for all eternity.”

“I love you brother, forever and always,” John concluded the post, which included several photos of Andrew.

Andrew, 27, was found dead in his Beverly Hills home on Monday night after police received a call about an “unconscious male” around 7:26 p.m., a spokesman for the Beverly Hills Police Department told PEOPLE. First responders “determined the male was deceased” when they arrived on the scene.

RELATED: Billionaire Businessman Ronald Burkle’s Son Andrew Found Dead at 27 in His Beverly Hills Home

A source told PEOPLE Andrew is believed to have died earlier Monday in his apartment but wasn’t found until later that evening. The source added that his dad Ron, 67, rushed to the scene and was there with police, the source added.

“It is with the deepest regret and sadness that we announce the death of Andrew C. Burkle on January 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California,” his bereaved family said in a statement to PEOPLE Monday night. “He is deeply loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.”

The statement added that Andrew was “as a young man full of life and entrepreneurial energy. Everyone he met commented on his humble demeanor and hard work.”

Image zoom Andrew and John Burkle

Andrew, who was a producer with In Good Company Films in Los Angeles, is survived by father Ron, mother Janet Duitson, sister Carrie Harr and brother John.

Andrew’s producing partner, Andrew Alter, also shared a tribute on Tuesday, calling his late friend a “brother.”

“I lost a brother last night and words cannot explain the amazing human being @a_burkle was,” Alter wrote on Instagram, including several photos and videos of Andrew. “My heart is broken and it very well may never be fully healed again. Andrew cared about everyone, remembered their names, made them feel special, and was always there when you needed him. I’ll always love you AB and you’ll always be a part of my life.”

The young producer’s sudden death comes just weeks after he celebrated Christmas with his family, sharing a photo on December 25 in front of a festive tree cuddling a young girl, believed to be a family member.

“Merry Christmas from me and the munchkin! 2nd year of this photo, definitely a tradition now,” he wrote in the caption.

Image zoom Andrew Burkle, Andrew Alter andrew alter/instagram

Image zoom Andrew and John Burkle

Image zoom

RELATED: Billionaire Chris Cline’s Daughter Died with Him in Helicopter Crash: ‘We Are All So Deeply Saddened,’ Family Says

And just a few weeks before that, on December 2, Andrew celebrated his birthday with his brother John.

“Sometimes we slide cars around tracks and try to look really cool doing it. Great way to celebrate my bro’s Birthday,” John said in an Instagram post showing the brothers at a race track.

Andrew’s father Ron is a co-founder of The Yucaipa Companies and a co-owner of the Penguins hockey team. According to Forbes, the businessman is worth $1.5 billion, and has invested in companies like Uber, Airbnb and Foursquare.