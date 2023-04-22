 50 Graves Discovered Under Paris Bus Station Pre-Date French Capital

Scientists have uncovered 50 graves which give a glimpse at what life was like in the bustling major city nearly 2,000 years ago

By Wendy Geller
Published on April 22, 2023 12:59 AM
PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 21: Archeologists unearth 50 graves in an ancient necropolis during excavations, which began in March just meters away from the busy Port-Royal train station in Paris, France on April 21, 2023. The ancient site offers a rare glimpse of life in the modern-day French capital's predecessor, Lutetia, nearly 2,000 years ago. The "Saint Jacques" necropolis, the largest burial site in the Galloâ"Roman town of Lutetia, was previously partially excavated in the 1800s. The skeletons were buried in wooden coffins, which were now only identifiable by their nails. (Photo by Mohamad Salaheldin Abdelg Alsayed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Photo: Mohamad Salaheldin Abdelg Alsayed/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Scientists have uncovered 50 graves in an ancient necropolis near a busy train station in Paris, France. It is believed to they belong to Lutetia, the French capital's predecessor.

The necropolis date back to nearly 2,000 years ago, according to a report by CBS News.

The location of the graves, situated near the Port-Royal train station in Paris, was never discovered during multiple road constructions over the years, nor during the station's construction in the 1970s.

The discovery was made because plans for a new exit for the train station prompted an archaeological excavation by France's National Institute of Preventive Archaeological Research (INRAP), according to a news release from the institute.

The burials were found to be part of the Saint Jacques necropolis dating back to the 2nd century, according to CBS News.

PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 21: A view of an excavation site where archeologists unearth 50 graves in an ancient necropolis just meters away from the busy Port-Royal train station in Paris, France on April 21, 2023. The ancient site offers a rare glimpse of life in the modern-day French capital's predecessor, Lutetia, nearly 2,000 years ago. The "Saint Jacques" necropolis, the largest burial site in the Galloâ"Roman town of Lutetia, was previously partially excavated in the 1800s. The skeletons were buried in wooden coffins, which were now only identifiable by their nails. (Photo by Mohamad Salaheldin Abdelg Alsayed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mohamad Salaheldin Abdelg Alsayed/Anadolu Agency/Getty

The excavation, which began in March, uncovered skeletons buried in wooden coffins; of which only the nails and some small traces of wood remained.

Some of the remains were buried alongside offerings, such as dishes, glassware, coins, shoes, jewelry — and even an entire skeleton of a pig and a smaller animal, both thought to be a sacrifice to the gods.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Drawing on their funeral rites, we can reach a kind of general vision of the people who lived in Paris in the second century," Dominique Garcia, president of France's National Institute of Preventive Archaeological Research (INRAP), told the French broadcaster Europe 1.

Related Articles
Texas-born Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi, born Rita Jenrette Carpenter and last wife of late Prince Nicolo Boncompagni Ludovisi, leaves her residence, The Casino dell'Aurora, also known as Villa Ludovisi, during the execution of an eviction order, in Rome, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The villa contains the only known ceiling painted by Caravaggio and Princess Ludovisi is facing a court-ordered eviction Thursday, in the latest chapter in an inheritance dispute with the heirs of one of Rome's aristocratic families.
Texas-Born Princess Evicted from $533M Rome Villa Built Over 450 Years Ago Amid Inheritance Dispute
alligator in grass
Woman, 88, Suffered 'Excruciating Pain' in Deadly Alligator Attack That Could Have Been Avoided: Lawsuit
Missouri Mom Dies After Slipping and Hitting Her Head at Work Days Before First Wedding Anniversary. Courtesy of Kevin Howe
Wife's Sudden Death Before First Anniversary Leaves Father of 2 Kids 'Terrified of a Future Without Her'
Austin Bergstrom International Airport
American Airlines Employee Killed After Service Vehicle Strikes Jet Bridge at Austin Airport 
3 Dead After Strong and 'Erratic' Tornado Tears Through Small Oklahoma Towns, Damages College Campus
3 Dead After 'Erratic' Tornado Hits Oklahoma and Causes 'Significant' Damage to College Campus
Seamus Gray, Body of Missing U.S. Sailor Last Seen Leaving a Bar a Month Ago Found in Lake Michigan
Body of U.S. Sailor, 21, Found in Lake Michigan After He Vanished on Night Out for St. Patrick's Day
Father and Daughter Rescued After Jetski Sinks
Dad and Daughter, 13, Rescued While Treading Water in 'Alligator-Ridden Lake' After Jet-ski Sinks
solar eclipse
'Awesome' Solar Eclipse Thrills Spectators in Remote Australian Town: 'It Was Mind-Blowing'
Stranded fishermen rescued after days without food or water off Australia but 8 feared dead credit 9 news australia
11 Fishermen Rescued After Being Stranded on Island for 6 Days Without Food or Water, 8 Others Missing
aerial acrobat
Chinese Acrobat Falls to Her Death While Performing Mid-Air Routine with Her Husband: Reports
Powerball Lottery California
Unclaimed Powerball Ticket Worth $1.5 Million Set to Expire: 'Time Is Running Out'
Beijing Hospital Fire
29 Dead After Beijing Hospital Fire, Patients Clung to A/C Units and Tied Sheets Together to Escape
netflix's new documentary Longest Third Date
Netflix Doc Follows Pair's 'Surreal' Date That Lasted 70 Days When They Got Stuck Abroad During Pandemic
Patricia Wu-Murad - Conn. Mom of 3 Goes Missing in Japan While on ‘Bucket List’ Solo Trip
Conn. Mom of 3 Goes Missing in Japan While on 'Bucket List' Solo Trip: 'We Are Desperate to Find Her'
Aurélie Dutertre
Skier Rescued After 3 Days Trapped Inside Snowbound Hut: 'I Thought I Would Die'
1 dead, 4 hospitalized in NYC parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan; Pace University evacuates nearby buildings
New York City Parking Garage Collapse Leaves 1 Worker Dead and At Least 4 Others Injured