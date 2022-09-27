L.A. Anchor Lynette Romero Joins KNBC Following Sudden Departure From KTLA: 'This Is Good News'

The Emmy-winning news anchor will begin her new role as a weekday anchor on KNBC's morning show beginning Oct. 10, according to the NBC affiliate

By
Published on September 27, 2022 04:27 PM
Lynette Romero Joins KNBC After KTLA Exit
Photo: Lynette Romero/Instagram

Lynette Romero has a new home on the air in Los Angeles.

The Emmy-winning news anchor has announced she is joining KNBC's Today in L.A. as weekday anchor and reporter following her sudden departure from CW affiliate KTLA earlier this month.

Romero shared the "breaking good news" on her Instagram page, where she teased her new gig, which begins Oct. 10.

"You've been asking where you can follow me & now my friends you know!" she wrote alongside a video of herself explaining her decision to join the NBC affiliate network.

"This is good news," Romero says in the clip. "I always get to share your good news, and finally I get to share my good news with you! I have a new family. I have a new home."

Romero was a member of KTLA for nearly 24 years. According to The Los Angeles Times, her final day on air was supposed to be the same day her contract expired: Sept. 18. But her departure was announced Sept. 14.

KTLA executives have been criticized for how they handled Romero's exit, including the decision to have entertainment reporter Sam Rubin break the news during a 40-second segment on a weekday news broadcast.

Mark Mester, a fellow Los Angeles-area news anchor, was fired from KTLA shortly after criticizing how the station's executives handled his co-anchor's departure.

Last week, Mester apologized to viewers for the short segment announcing Romero's departure, which he called "unfortunate" and "inappropriate."

"I want to start off right now by offering up an apology to you," Mester said in a clip from the show that was posted on social media. "What the viewers experienced was rude, it was cruel, it was inappropriate and we are so sorry."

Local News Anchor Suspended After Criticizing Treatment of Former Co-Anchor and Her Controversial Departure
Mark Mester/instagram

"I also want to say sorry to Lynette Romero, because Lynette," he continued, before adding, "Lynette deserved to say goodbye, it didn't happen. I don't know who wrote the script, I don't know who handed it to Sam Rubin. Regardless, this was a mistake."

However, KTLA spokesperson Gary Weitman has said Romero suddenly asked to go on vacation during the final week of her contract, and could have said goodbye on the air, according to the Times.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Executives only offered to send a camera crew to Romero's house for a video goodbye message after the initial backlash from her departure, per the report.

Romero will now join co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston as the newest member of the Today in L.A.'s weekday crew.

Renee Washington, Vice President of News at KNBC, said Romero "has the right combination of journalistic experience and genuine warmth that comes across on the air and in person."

"She is a dynamic anchor with an upbeat approach to help our viewers kick start their day," she added in Tuesday's press release, "and I am happy to welcome her to the NBC4 family."

Related Articles
Local News Anchor Suspended After Criticizing Treatment of Former Co-Anchor and Her Controversial Departure
News Anchor Mark Mester Fired After Criticizing KTLA's Treatment of Former Co-Anchor Lynette Romero
Local News Anchor Suspended After Criticizing Treatment of Former Co-Anchor and Her Controversial Departure
News Anchor Suspended for Criticizing the Treatment of Former Co-Anchor amid Controversial Departure
Julie Chin, News anchor suffers stroke on air
Oklahoma News Anchor Julie Chin Suffers 'Beginnings of Stroke' on Live TV: 'Sorry That Happened'
Lisa LaFlamme
Fired Canadian TV Anchor Lisa LaFlamme Books Her Next Job — and the Royals Will Be Involved!
NBC News NOW Anchor Morgan Radford Announces She's Expecting Her First Baby
NBC News NOW Anchor Morgan Radford Announces She's Expecting Her First Baby
Lisa LaFlamme
CTV News Anchor Lisa LaFlamme 'Blindsided' After Being Told Her Contract Wouldn't Be Renewed After 35 Years
The Flash -- "Heart of the Matter, Part 2" -- Image Number: FLA718fg_0007r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen and Grant Gustin as The Flash -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
'The Flash' Is Ending After 9 Seasons: 'An Unforgettable Experience'
Heather Kovar
NY News Anchor Says Being 'Sleep-Deprived and Exhausted' Led to Erratic Weekend Broadcast
Heather Kovar
News Anchor Says She Did Not Consume Alcohol Prior to Bizarre Broadcast: 'It Was a Perfect Storm'
Heather Kovar
Anchor Who Appeared Disheveled on TV Following the Death of Her Dad Says, 'I Just Hope People Will Understand'
Jane Lynch
Jane Lynch Will Exit Broadway's 'Funny Girl' This Sunday: 'My Heart Is Filled with Gratitude'
Lea Michele (L) and Jane Lynch
Jane Lynch Says Leaving Broadway's 'Funny Girl' Early Has 'Nothing to Do with Lea Michele' Coming in
grant-gustin
Grant Gustin Says 'The Flash' Will 'Finish on Our Terms' After Final Season Announcement: 'a True Honor'
Kenan Thompson
Kenan Thompson to Host 74th Annual Emmy Awards: 'Ridiculously Exciting'
Maya Vander attends the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Maya Vander to Leave 'Selling Sunset' , Other Cast Members' Futures Uncertain: Source
TV Executive Dick Ebersol Opens Up About the Plane Crash That Killed His 14-Year-Old Son—And What Helped Him Heal
'SNL' Co-Creator Dick Ebersol Opens Up About Healing Since a Plane Crash Killed His 14-Year-Old Son