Parents Have Hilarious 'Empty Nest' Celebration as Daughter Moves Out: They're 'Super Goofy!'

Many couples celebrate milestones like welcoming children, marriage, and significant birthdays. But one Mississippi couple is jumping for joy as their 22-year-old daughter moves out of their home.

Haley Jones, a photographer in Oxford, Mississippi, recently signed the lease for her own apartment and wanted to snap a few photos at her new complex, she tells PEOPLE. But her mom, 43-year-old Amy English, wanted to hold off and take more professional pictures.

The idea began to snowball, Jones says.

“Fast forward to a couple weeks ago, move-in day was getting closer and she was realizing they would soon have an empty nest,” Jones recalls. “Then we just decided together that it would be a fun thing to do. All of the signs were her idea! She nailed it!”

Photos showed Amy and her husband Randy English, 47, smiling and standing in goofy poses as they held signs that read “empty nesters June 1, 2019,” “OUR FAVORITE KIDS,” “expecting 0 kids June 2019,” and “So Sad … hahahaha JUST KIDDING.”

“They’re the best!” Jones says of her parents. “We’re all so goofy.”

The couple posed for the photos alongside their dogs Marley and Buck — their “favorite kids” — outside their Pontotoc home.

Jones, of Haley Marie Photography, shared the photos on her business’ Facebook page, and they quickly went viral. The post has been shared more than 216,000 times and garnered at least 112,000 likes. Jones says she “had no idea” the pictures would get so much attention.

Image zoom Amy English (left), Haley Jones (center) and Randy English Courtesy Amy and Randy English

“I just started my business in January of this year. I wasn’t big at all. My page only had 286 likes the day I posted those pictures and now I have almost 15,000,” she says of her photography business.

“I have booked tons of shoots and I’ve talked to so many people about potential business,” she adds. “I’m super grateful — I have my parents to thank!”