Inside Newlyweds' Sweet Married Life Before Deadly Limousine Crash: 'I Love You More Than Words'

On Oct. 3, Amy Steenburg shared a sweet Facebook post about life with her new husband, Axel Steenburg, calling him an “amazing man.” Just three days later, she and Axel were together during their final moments as the limousine they were riding in crashed in upstate New York.

“I just wanted to say Axel Steenburg I love you more than words can say!” Amy wrote. “You are such an amazing man and entertain all my crazy ideas. Even when I move a couch just to move it back to the original place. Thank you for being so kind and loving xo.”

Amy and Axel were among 18 people riding in a 2011 Ford Excursion limousine around 1:55 p.m. local time on Saturday in Schoharie when the vehicle failed to stop at an intersection, causing it to collide with a parked 2015 Toyota Highlander and ultimately fall into a ravine, according to the Daily Gazette. Everyone in the limousine died and two nearby pedestrians were struck and killed, authorities have said.



Axel (left) and Amy Steenburg

The group was reportedly on their way to a birthday party for Amy, a relative told NBC News. They never made it to the venue.

Less than four months earlier, on June 30, Amy and Axel wed at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Hagaman, New York, according to The Knot. They then headed to The Saratoga Winery in Saratoga Springs, where Amy and Axel didn’t mind ruining their wedding duds to celebrate their big day.

“It was one of those days that was about 100 degrees and 100 percent humidity,” Seth Berger, the winery’s manager, told the Democrat & Chronicle. “We took pictures of Axel and Amy going through the sprinklers soaking wet.”

Over the next few months, the lovebirds would share sweet Facebook photos and posts documenting their new lives as husband and wife. Late in September, the couple took a trip to Rogers Family Orchard in Johnstown where they cuddled close for photos.

Amy wrote in the post: “Lovely day … We even tried pumpkin pie ice cream & Strawberry Jalapeño hard cider! Yum.”

Axel (left) and Amy Steenburg

Amy and Axel first met in 2015 and were swept into a whirlwind romance that found them exploring places and trying new beers.

“They still enjoy trying new breweries and their love has continued to flourish,” their Knot profile states.

Amy, Axel and their friends were on their way to a brewery in the limousine, a source tells PEOPLE.

Amy (left) and Axel Steenburg Amy Steenburg Facebook

“They did the responsible thing getting a limo so they wouldn’t be driving,” Amy’s aunt, Barbara Douglas, told NBC News.

The 17 passengers in the limousine were related, friends, or in romantic relationships and reportedly had a close bond.

“They were together multiple times a week, always hanging out,” Erin Flaherty, a friend of the group, told the New York Times.