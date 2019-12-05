Amtrak Worker Killed, 2 Injured After Electric Wasn’t Turned Off During Railyard Work: Reports

An Amtrak worker was killed and two more were injured in an apparent electrical incident Thursday morning while working at a substation in New York City.

The accident happened just after 11 a.m. at Unionport Road in the Parkchester section of the Bronx, WABC reported.

The employee was electrocuted after he leaned his ladder against a transformer while working on an electrical line, the New York Post reported. He believed the transformer was turned off, but it was not.

“We are deeply saddened to report the death of an Amtrak employee,” a company spokesman said in a statement to PEOPLE. “The incident happened at approximately 11:05 a.m. at a substation just outside of New York City. There are reports of two additional nonlife-threatening employee injuries.”

The statement added that trains were delayed throughout the area as authorities responded, and that a full investigation was underway.

WABC reported that the victim was doing fuse work on the transformer when the incident occurred and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial reports from authorities indicated that the incident was an electrical explosion, though the description was later amended, the Post and NBC News reported.