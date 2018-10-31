Woman Says She's Engaged to a Ghost: 'There Was No Going Down on One Knee — He Doesn’t Have Knees'

A 30-year-old woman from England isn’t worried about being ghosted by men in real life.

Why? Because the woman claims to have fallen in love with a specter she met while sky-high.

Amethyst Realm told The Sun and ITV This Morning that she has had 20 paranormal lovers throughout her life, but it wasn’t until she flew to Australia on a business trip earlier this year that she came across an unboo-lievable surprise.

“I’d not had a phantom fling for a while and as I was away on business, starting a new relationship was the last thing on my mind,” Realm, a spiritual counselor, told The Sun. “Then one day, while I was walking through the bush, enjoying nature, I suddenly felt this incredible energy. A new lover had arrived.”

When it came time to fly back to England, Realm was worried she would have to leave her new lover behind since ghosts tend to stick to one place, she explained. Yet, once she boarded the plane, Realm said she felt the spirit’s presence and realized he was coming along for the ride.

“I was happy and excited — so excited that we had to do something about it,” she claimed. “So we headed to the plane loo and, well, I am now a member of the Mile High Club.”

Realm told The Sun that she and her special spirit are happily in love, and even called him her “soulmate.”

“I know in my heart that he’s the one for me,” she said. “We’re soulmates, meant for each other, and that’ll never change. The fact that he’s a spirit is by the by.”

And because her family is “quite alternative,” Realm said they have been accepting of her new relationship, even if others don’t know what to think of it.

“Most of my friends are happy that I’ve found love. If they think I’m mad, they seem to be keeping it to themselves,” she said.

While Realm claimed to have had sex with the spirit, she didn’t hear his voice until they were on a recent trip to England’s Wookey Hole caves, where she said he asked her to marry him.

“There was no going down on one knee — he doesn’t have knees. But for the first time, I heard him speak,” she told the newspaper. “I could actually hear his voice and it was beautiful. Deep, sexy and real.”

While Realm and her ghostly lover (who doesn’t have a name) will be getting married next summer, they are following in the footsteps of another woman from the United Kingdom who told PEOPLE she married the ghost of an 18th-century pirate. And, interestingly enough, stories about sexual attraction to spirits is nothing new.

It was less than three decades ago that Ghost, starring two of Hollywood’s biggest names at the time — Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore — became a surprise box office success by telling the story of a murdered man attempting to communicate with his lover from the afterlife. More recently, singer Ke$ha dropped the song “Supernatural,” which she told Ryan Seacrest was about her having sex with a ghost.

Sex with spirits — known as spectrophilia — has also been a part of many folklores, including those in Arabic, Celtic, Greek and Hindu cultures.

“Sometimes I get the feeling that I’m being moved,” Realm said of having sex with her now fiancé.

Realm said the wedding will a “Pagan” ceremony, but she still has a bit of planning ahead.

“We haven’t discussed the details yet,” she said, “but I think it will be quite a big do.”