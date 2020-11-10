Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Canvaspop, the survey explored the ways respondents were taking their reminiscing to the next level while at home

Americans Say Time in Isolation Has Made Them More Nostalgic Than Ever Before, Survey Says

Seven in 10 Americans said quarantine has made them more nostalgic than they’ve ever been before, according to a new study.

The survey of 2,000 Americans found the average respondent has rewatched 30 TV episodes and 14 movies since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with Seinfeld, Game of Thrones, Jurassic Park and the Indiana Jones franchise among the top titles respondents have viewed.

Results also revealed that, according to respondents, their quarantine nostalgia peaked in May 2020.

Favorite entertainment from years past is far from the only thing respondents have been reminiscing about during this time.

Traveling (30 percent), seeing extended family more easily (29 percent) and milestone events like weddings (17 percent) top the list of what respondents missed most from life pre-pandemic.

This could help to explain the uptick in sentimental decor overhauls since the start of the pandemic, as over half of respondents (67 percent) said their nostalgia has even motivated them to redecorate.

When it came to ways respondents are changing up their space, wall art (30 percent), as well as furniture and decor (28 percent) inspired by a past trip or event, were common.

But the nostalgia hasn’t stopped there, as other throwback purchases appear to be on the rise as well.

One in four respondents has treated themselves to a vintage item since the pandemic began.