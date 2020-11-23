For those living with someone (approximately 1,700 respondents to a survey), 46 percent are on the brink of losing their patience due to the lack of privacy during quarantine

Americans Say They're Getting Less Alone Time Than Ever Due to the Pandemic, Survey Finds

The majority of Americans are sick and tired of being sick and tired, according to new research.

The study asked 2,000 nationally representative Americans how 2020 has treated them and found 65 percent are exhausted from feeling overwhelmed by the tumultuous year and three-quarters are counting down the days left.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And for those living with someone (approximately 1,700 respondents) – 46 percent are on the brink of losing their patience due to the lack of privacy during the pandemic.

The average respondent shared they only get nine hours of true alone time a week, but eight percent said they get no alone time at all.

In the survey — commissioned by R+R Medicinals CBD and conducted by OnePoll — the results found that over half (55 percent) of respondents often struggle to find time for self-care routines.

Forty-three percent of those polled said they’re beyond the point of return, sharing they’re just too tired to even focus on self-care for the remainder of 2020.

In fact, the average respondent only takes part in four self-care routines in a typical week, and while 44 percent want to improve this, they don’t know where to start.

Two in five respondents, however, may have found an effective self-care routine in CBD – with 11 percent using CBD daily and 28 percent opting to use it occasionally. The top two reasons these respondents are grabbing CBD products are stress and anxiety management, at 24 percent and 22 percent respectively.

A further 48 percent of survey respondents said they’re having a difficult time falling asleep and getting a good night’s rest thanks to working from home.