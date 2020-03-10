Six in 10 Americans Say They're Now Relying on Technology to Improve Their Sleep

Image zoom Getty

More and more Americans aren’t looking away from the screens at bedtime — in fact, they’re using them to get better sleep, new research finds.

Commissioned by Eight Sleep and conducted by OnePoll in advance of World Sleep Day on March 13, a survey of 2,000 Americans found that 57 percent say tech has started to become beneficial in improving their sleep.

From using smartphones to set their bedtime and apps to limit evening screen time, to using a watch to note their biometrics, 66 percent of Americans said they would actually like to incorporate more technology into their nighttime routine.

It’s no wonder people are looking for something to improve their sleep, as results found the average respondent received just five hours and seven minutes of sleep per night — much less than the recommended eight hours.

Not only that, but almost half admitted to having an inconsistent sleep schedule — in fact, 61 percent regularly have trouble falling asleep.

“The human body has an internal thermostat, so when you are ready to sleep your brain begins to lower your body temperature, and that mild drop in body temperature induces sleep,” says H. Craig Heller, PhD, professor of biology at Stanford University. “The most impressive new technologies will utilize contactless, nonwearable biometrics tracking and react to thermal environment using in-home data to improve sleep.”

The solution seems easy to some. Thirty-nine percent of respondents believe technology could make it easier for them to stay asleep, while the same number think it could help them to have a more restful sleep.

Interestingly enough, 37 percent believe technology could also encourage them to go to bed at a more consistent time.

Not only do respondents think technology can help to improve their sleep, but they also want more data about their nighttime habits.

Eighty-seven percent believe receiving data about how they sleep would help them to sleep better.

And the data they think would be the most helpful? Respondents would most like to know their heart rate throughout the night (43%), the percentage of deep sleep (43%) they receive and their respiration rate throughout the night (42%).