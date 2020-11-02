From gardening to camping in the backyard, the average survey respondent has been spending 14 hours a week outside in some shape or form during their time in quarantine

Americans Have Taken Up New Hobbies Because of the Pandemic, Study Finds

The average American started to experience cabin fever after just two months in quarantine, according to new research.

The study asked 2,000 Americans how they’ve been coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and what they’re doing to stay active.

After just seven weeks of spending time in isolation, half of those polled shared they started researching how to responsibly spend time outdoors while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, SWNS reported.

From gardening to camping in the backyard, the average respondent has been spending 14 hours a week outside in some shape or form during their time in quarantine.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Everest, the survey found three in 10 respondents have taken up biking around their neighborhoods for some fresh air while self-isolating.

A quarter of respondents are also dusting off their hiking boots and taking strolls around state and national parks near them.

Two in 10 respondents also shared they’ve been running on community trails and 17 percent have been fishing in local ponds.

One in 10 also find solace in the simple things, like flying a kite in their community park.

Some respondents have even taken up activities like sport shooting, hunting, and archery.

With all of these newfound passions, it’s no wonder six in 10 respondents said these activities are now a part of their identity.

Forty-six percent of pollsters also said they now describe themselves as a true outdoorsman because of quarantine and three-quarters of those surveyed even feel like they can take on anything.

Not only are respondents feeling more comfortable spending time outdoors, but their newfound love has also allowed them to bond with their family more than ever before.

Six in 10 respondents said they can’t wait to share their new passions with their friends and a further 54 percent said they can’t wait to share these activities with their children.

Given the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic and 2020 overall, 73 percent of those polled said these activities have been therapeutic for them.

Sixty-one percent of respondents also said that the sense of community they’ve gained from other outdoor-goers has made going outside and being active even more enjoyable.