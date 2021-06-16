A survey of 2,000 Americans found that Americans have re-examined their routines amid the coronavirus pandemic

Nearly Half of Americans Have Anxiety About Being in Public Again as Pandemic Restrictions Ease

Over half of Americans are feeling anxious about resuming their pre-pandemic routines.

That's according to a new study of 2,000 Americans, which found 46% worry about risking their health or the health of a loved one, while four in 10 are unsure of how comfortable they'll feel in public.

In the past year, 46% have struggled to find a work-life balance, with more than half (52%) of employed Americans working longer hours. And four in 10 have been sitting more than six hours a day.

With 45% finding it challenging to find time for self-care, it's no surprise people admit their physical health (53%) and mental health (48%) have declined.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Benefiber, the survey examined people's attitudes about rebalancing wellness routines during the next readjustment period, while taking a closer look at the potential impact of these changes on overall wellness and gut health.

Although two in three Americans (67%) believe they have been able to eat healthier within the past year, 35% worry they'll make unhealthy choices while eating out when resuming their pre-pandemic routines.

And three in 10 are concerned they'll exercise less once they go back to work or start leaving their home more.

Some respondents are feeling positive about the future, with 37% expecting to travel more over the next six months and nearly half (47%) are excited to see family and friends.

But even with some Americans feeling optimistic, the past year has had unintended side effects: 52% of respondents experienced an increase in digestive problems.

And eight in 10 revealed that added stress has caused these issues to worsen.

While seven in 10 (71%) believe a balanced and healthy gut can help maintain general health and well-being, nearly half (49%) are not proactive in managing their digestive health.

But in good news, two-thirds said they've begun using health supplements.