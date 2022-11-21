Americans Found Dead in Mexico City Airbnb Died of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning, Victim's Sister Tells PEOPLE

A family member says authorities have revealed to them the cause of death for the three Americans who were found dead in an Airbnb they rented in Mexico to celebrate the Day of the Dead.

Jasmine Marshall tells PEOPLE that her 28-year-old brother, Jordan Marshall, died of carbon monoxide poisoning last month. His friend Kandace Florence, also 28, and boyfriend, Courtez Hall, 33, were also found dead inside an Airbnb in Mexico City's La Rosita neighborhood on Oct. 30.

Jasmine said her father received an email from the U.S. Embassy in Mexico, which included a translated police report that indicated the cause of death.

"As of right now they believe there was a water heater that was improperly installed that caused the carbon monoxide poisoning," she tells PEOPLE. "They are still investigating to see who installed it. Hopefully they will continue to update us. But that is the latest update we received."

A spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Mexico reached by PEOPLE Monday only said they have nothing further to share on the case.

A rep for Airbnb did not reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The American trio were in Mexico's capital city for Dia de Los Muertos, which translates to Day of the Dead, a national holiday celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2, Jasmine previously told PEOPLE.

After finding out from Kandace's boyfriend, Victor Day, that their loved one had died, Jordan's family traveled to Mexico City in search of answers and to arrange for a funeral home there to ship his body home for burial.

Day was not with the group in Mexico but had been talking to Kandace, who told him she wasn't feeling well in the early hours of Oct. 30. After he was unable to get a hold of her in the morning, he contacted the Airbnb host and asked if they could check on the group.

The host called Day back and told him "they found all three of them in the apartment unresponsive without vital signs," he previously told PEOPLE.

When he heard from the host again, he was told "that they were all pronounced deceased."

"We can confirm the death of three U.S. citizens in Mexico," a State Department spokesperson told PEOPLE on Nov 8. "We are closely monitoring local authorities' investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance."

"Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time."

Jasmine previously told PEOPLE that her brother loved to travel and had visited Croatia, Iceland, Morocco, and Italy during his time off as a school teacher in Virginia Beach.

About a year ago, he started a travel consultancy business. "That's how Jordan was," his mother, Jennifer Marshall, told PEOPLE. "He was a free bird."

Loved ones said that Kandace, who "worked tirelessly" for her future, was an inspiration to her Virginia Beach community.

"We lost a massive light in our community when we lost Kandace, owner of Glo Through It candles + self-care," read a message on a GoFundMe started to help her family with memorial expenses.

"She was by our side since the beginning- her unforgettable smile lighting the rows of every one of our women-owned Make(HER) Markets and many other special events," the message continued. "She inspired us constantly with her honesty, her confidence, her vulnerability, and her unshakable motivation to grow her business."

Her mother, Freida Florence, told WTKR that instead of celebrating her 29th birthday on Nov. 10, they would be holding a candlelight vigil.

Courtez, a social studies teacher at KIPP Memorial School in New Orleans, was remembered by his mother as being somebody who "loved to make everyone laugh."

"It's been so hard," Ceola Hall told New Orleans NBC affiliate WDSU. "I would hate to see any parents go through what I went through with my son, I didn't expect to hear this about my son. No one expects that."