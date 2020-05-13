One in three of those surveyed said they’re using snacks as a motivating tool

Americans Are Forgetting What Day It Is During Coronavirus Pandemic, Survey Finds

If you’re forgetting what day it is during this period of self-isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you’re not alone.

A new survey of 2,000 Americans found that the average American gets confused about what day it is five times every week.

A further 80% said the days are all starting to blur together because of all the time spent indoors.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of RXBAR, the results showed that 59% of respondents didn’t even know what day it was when they took the survey.

This confusion may be taking a toll on people’s motivation as well — as 65% of those polled said they’re struggling to stay motivated during self-isolation.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents said they’ve even given up on “real clothes” during self-isolation, opting for loungewear and sweats instead.

But this increased comfort does cause some trouble, as respondents reporting feeling unprepared for a video call for work an average of three times a week because of their attire.

Sixty-nine percent of respondents also shared they’re having a hard time staying focused while working from home.

In order to boost their motivation, half of the respondents said they try to get some exercise whenever they can, and 39% are trying to maintain their usual routines as much as possible.

Is food the key to this problem? Over one in three of those surveyed said they’re using snacks as a motivating tool.

In fact, 69% of those surveyed said they blew through their snack stockpile quicker than they planned.

The top reason behind respondents' isolation snacking is having a variety of options, closely followed by easy access and boredom.

All this snacking is leaving respondents frustrated, however, as 65% said they’re upset that they tend to eat all day during their time in self-isolation.

“With all the time we’re spending at home and the stress we’re facing in our day-to-day lives, it’s not surprising that we’re reaching for snacks more often than we were before,” said Jim Murray, President of RXBAR. “The key is to find a few go-to snacks that you really enjoy and look forward to eating, but that also nourish your body. RXBAR offers the best of both worlds — nutritious with simple, clean ingredients and satisfying with a variety of delicious flavors so you don’t have to compromise.”

Sixty-eight percent of those polled also said they’re craving healthier snacking options more than ever due to their increased time indoors.

And a further seven in 10 respondents also said they’re craving fresh produce more than ever before.

It’s no surprise then, that 69% said they’re trying to adopt healthier snacking habits during their time in self-isolation.

“These are unprecedented times, and we’re all adapting as best we can,” added Murray. “Keeping snacks on hand that you feel good about reaching for can go a long way in finding a routine that works for you and brings a bit of normalcy and comfort into an abnormal situation.”

TOP WAY TO STAY MOTIVATED IN SELF-ISOLATION

Trying to exercise when you can - 50%

Maintaining a semblance of your routine - 39%

Using snacks as a motivator - 36%

Maintaining a to-do list - 34%

Having a friend, partner or friend to hold you accountable - 32%

Giving yourself small rewards for your accomplishments - 31%

Getting dress for work like you usually dress for the office - 22%

TOP 5 REASONS FOR SELF-ISOLATION SNACKING

Variety of snack options - 59%

Close access - 48%

Boredom - 48%

Coping mechanism - 43%