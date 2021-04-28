Feelings of loneliness and isolation were so rampant among Americans throughout the past year that 46% revealed they cried for the first time in a long time during the pandemic

Americans Feel More Alone Than Ever Over One Year Into Pandemic, Survey Finds

Since the pandemic started, 67% of Americans have felt more alone than ever before, according to new research.

The poll of 2,003 Americans found 62% have felt there's absolutely no one they can talk to about their loneliness or isolation during the quarantine period.

Results revealed 55% also feel like they've completely lost their sense of community in the past year.

A study, conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Medifriends, aimed to see how COVID-19 has affected Americans and discovered the sad fact that 54% withheld from talking to anyone about how alone they felt during this past year because they didn't want to be a burden.

The feelings of loneliness and isolation were so rampant among Americans that 46% revealed they cried for the first time in years during the pandemic.

Maintaining friendships and relationships takes a lot of energy, and since COVID-19 hit, 58% of those polled said they just can't keep up with everybody anymore.

As people began feeling more and more isolated and alone in the past year, Americans turned to the internet for a source of comfort and community.

Over half of those polled said online friendships take much less energy to maintain than real-life ones, with 52% saying they actually feel more comfortable opening up to people they only know online.

Some of the reasons why online friendships allow people to open up more freely and comfortably are because they feel anonymous (41%), there's less judgment (34%) and there's less pressure to be perfect (23%).

Sixty-two percent of respondents revealed that after sharing their feelings with an online community, they actually feel better about themselves.

As a result, 56% of respondents wouldn't have made it through this past year if it wasn't for an online community they have.

Unfortunately, the average person has lost touch with four friends since the pandemic began.

As a result, peak loneliness hit the average American in June 2020, which caused Americans to turn to the internet to ease their lonesome feelings.