When it comes to the parts of the holiday dinners respondents to a survey dread, the overwhelming number of dishes to wash topped the list

Americans Think This Part of the Holidays Is the Worst, Survey Finds

Forty-six percent of Americans would be willing to pay $5,000 to have their home magically clean from top-to-bottom after the holidays.

The study of 2,000 Americans examined all the work that goes into the holidays, and this year, it’s bound to be a bigger deal than ever.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

One in two (54 percent) confessed that after such a chaotic 2020 the last thing they want to do is a big post-holiday cleanup of their home — even if gatherings are smaller in number this year.

The post-festive clean up isn’t the only part of the season respondents are dreading.

When it comes to the parts of the holiday dinners respondents dread, the overwhelming number of dishes to wash (47 percent) topped the list.

Forty-four percent complained of having to do the top-to-bottom clean of their home while a third can’t stand the amount of prep work they have to do before cooking the big meal.

A quarter of respondents aren’t a fan of a noisier-than-usual home (26 percent) and would rather not wake up early (25 percent).

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of LG Electronics USA, showed a third of respondents will spend six hours or more in the kitchen to make the perfect holiday dinner, only to have it scarfed down in 35 minutes on average.

Results revealed the average person begins buying food and prepping for the big dinner four days in advance.

While one in five will need more than a week to make sure they have all their ingredients prepped and at the ready.

The average person would pay over $500 to have nothing to clean after a festive meal — and after dinner leaves quite the debacle when it comes to how clean up is going to happen.

Two in five respondents think those that didn’t help prepare dinner should be in charge of the cleanup, but 30 percent think it’s the host’s responsibility.

Nearly three in five (59 percent) have family members who promise year after year to help with the dishes, even though respondents know they won’t.

Fifty-eight percent have mysterious guests who “happen” to arrive just as the cleaning up is ending, who say they would have helped if they had known it was happening.

Children (38 percent) are the most common culprits to escape clean-up duty with siblings coming in second place with 31 percent.

The holidays will look different in other ways this year.

Of those who’ve hosted holiday dinners in the past, 70 percent will forgo guests this year and opt for an immediate family-only holiday.