Kaitlyn McCaffery suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash on July 31, according to a GoFundMe raising money to bring her back to the U.S.

American Travel Blogger 'Fighting for Her Life' After Scooter Accident in Bali Leaves Her in Coma

The family of an American traveler living in Bali is working to bring her home as she recovers from a severe scooter accident that left her in a coma.

Kaitlyn McCaffery suffered a "horrific accident" in the Indonesian province on July 31, and is currently hospitalized in Denpasar with a traumatic brain injury and other "serious" injuries, according to a GoFundMe page.

"She was in a terrible moto-scooter accident while returning home to her apartment," the page reads. "Two young men found her on a remote road, alone, unconscious, broken and bleeding. Without their help, she surely would have died."

McCaffery is a U.S. citizen and California native who has visited over 50 countries since graduating from Cal State Fullerton five years ago, according to the GoFundMe. She frequently posts about her travels on Instagram under the handle @fearlesstravelers.

In an Instagram post for the fair trade accessory business she recently launched with a friend, McCaffery explained that she frequently uses scooters as her main mode of transportation in Bali.

"This is how we will get all around Bali and we absolutely love it," the July 18 photo caption read. "What better transport could you ask for!"

McCaffery also celebrated two months of living on Bali on her personal Instagram on July 30, writing that she was "loving where I live, the people I have met so far, and the warm warm air. So happy to call this place home."

McCaffery's family has been trying to visit her in Bali, but has faced difficulties due to COVID-19 restrictions, the page says. A spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Indonesia did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"It has been a challenge to communicate with the hospital staff due to the immense language barrier. Kaitlyn is fighting for her life!" it reads.

Family and friends say that McCaffery did have international medical insurance, but that it will not cover the cost to transport her to California, where her family has "found a major trauma hospital in Northern California that is able to accept and care for her," says the GoFundMe.

The page has so far raised more than $223,000, just shy of the approximately $250,000 needed to transport her home through an international medevac company such as Air Med or International SOS.

"She is receiving all the care the Bali hospital can provide, for which we are all grateful, and she is stable," a family friend said in a YouTube video sharing updates on her condition. "But Kaitlyn desperately needs a medical evacuation to a top trauma hospital in Northern California where she can receive the level of care necessary. Kaitlyn's mom and sister live there, and they can be there with Kaitlyn during this critical time."