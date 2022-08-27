American Tourist Family of 3 Killed in Scottish Highlands Car Crash

Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, Jared Bastion, 45, and Mary-Lou Mauch, 75, were killed after their car drove into a truck on Aug. 10 near Newtonmore, Scotland

By
Published on August 27, 2022 07:11 PM
Photo: National Railway Museum/SSPL/Getty

A family of three American tourists lost their lives following a crash involving a car and a truck in the Scottish Highlands earlier this month.

The tragedy occurred on Aug. 10, at the A9 junction near a town called Newtonmore in Scotland, BBC reported.

According to the outlet, police identified the victims in the incident as Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother Jared Bastion, 45, and their mother, Mary-Lou Mauch, 75.

Kathryn, the driver of the vehicle, died four days after being airlifted to a hospital in critical condition; meanwhile, Jared and Mary were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials added the 59-year-old truck driver was uninjured during the crash, per Sky News.

Police Scotland did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Sgt. Alasdair Mackay of Police Scotland expressed his condolences after announcing the news.

"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those who have died at what is a very difficult time for all," he said, according to Sky News.

A GoFundMe page has since been established to support the family financially. On the site, Jared was described as "a devoted father who loved his boys" and "a true friend to many."

"Jared had a lot more life to live and was taken from us far too soon," the statement added. "While all who loved him will feel this significant and profound loss, we hope that this will help ease some of the financial burdens so that his boys and their mother can focus on grieving and healing during this challenging time."

