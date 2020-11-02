Seventy-five percent of respondents to a new survey confirmed having everyone home more often has caused them to relax some of the house rules

American Parents Are Less Strict About House Rules Because of the Pandemic, According to Survey

Families are implementing new rules — and relaxing some others — due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wash your hands as soon as you walk in the door (59 percent), clean doorknobs and other high-contact surfaces regularly (49 percent), shower when returning home from a highly-populated area (48 percent), and wipe packages down before opening (43 percent) are among new house mandates families have adopted since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to a new survey of 2,000 American parents of school-aged children, being more lax about existing house rules since the beginning of quarantine has proved common as well.

Seventy-five percent of respondents confirmed having everyone home more often has caused them to relax some of the house rules.

No eating in front of the TV (37 percent), no staying up past bedtime (27 percent), don’t leave wet towels or dirty clothes on the floor (24 percent), and no using your phone at the dinner table (23 percent) topped the list of house rules about which parents have been less strict.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of BISSELL Homecare, Inc., the survey also revealed that 74 percent of respondents agreed — as a result of their family being home more often due to COVID-19 — their house has never been dirtier.

One contributing factor is likely that the rules have been relaxed for fur family members, as well, SWNS reported.

Eighty-one percent of respondents who are also pet parents of a cat or dog said since their family has been home more often during the pandemic, their “fur child” has been treated more like an actual child.

More treats (47 percent), allowing them to lay on the couch or in the bed (30 percent), and letting them play more and get dirtier outside (28 percent) were among the common perks that pets have experienced during this time.

Moreover, nearly three in four pet owners said their pet’s hair seems to pile up more quickly in their home since the beginning of quarantine.

It’s no surprise, then, that 78 percent of respondents said they currently have the urge to deep clean their homes, with the average respondent having the urge to deep clean their home four times per week since the pandemic began.

Seven in 10 respondents didn’t get the chance to complete a spring clean this year, since their family was home more often for several months.

And 68 percent are planning a “fall clean” this year to make up for it.