American Mom Missing After Vanishing in the Middle of the Night While on Vacation in Belize

An American woman has disappeared while on vacation with her boyfriend in Belize.

Alison MacKenzie, 43, was on a three-day catamaran tour set with Paige Rote, 58, when she went missing Friday night, according to The Daily Courier.

The mom of two was camping on an island called Rendezvous Caye with 14 other tourists and three tour guides from Raggamuffin Tours when she vanished, news station Channel 5 Belize reports.

Rote reported his girlfriend missing when he woke up on Saturday morning and MacKenzie was nowhere to be found, Hilberto Romero, the deputy head of National Crimes Investigation Branch, told Channel 5.

MacKenzie was last seen on the island around 10 p.m., authorities said.

The police currently do not consider Rote to be a suspect, according to Channel 5 Belize.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State confirmed to PEOPLE that it is aware of reports a missing U.S. citizen in Belize. The representative told PEOPLE that the department works closely with local authorities in their search efforts whenever a U.S. citizen is reported missing.

Raggamuffin Tours, the company who had set up the catamaran tour, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, though they told Breaking Belize News that they are “соореrаtіng fullу wіth lаw еnfоrсеmеnt оffісеrѕ іn thеіr іnvеѕtіgаtіоn іntо thіѕ іnсіdеnt.”

“Wе hаvе gіvеn thе Веlіzе Роlісе Dераrtmеnt соmрrеhеnѕіvе dеtаіlѕ оf аll раѕѕеngеrѕ аnd mеt wіth оur сrеw,” the company said in the statement. “Wе аrе аwаrе that ехtеnѕіvе interviews hаvе bееn сonducted bу the Роlісе аt Rеndеzvоuѕ Сауе аnd іn Сауе Саulkеr.”

In a Facebook post, MacKenzie’s mother wrote that their family is “beyond devastated” by news of her disappearance.

“We have received 3 different stories about what happened that morning. None of them consistent with the others,” Cherie MacKenzie wrote. “We are getting nowhere finding out where she is. It has been 48 hours now, and not only missing, but feared no longer alive.”

MacKenzie’s sister told Channel 5 Belize that she and her mother do not believe Rote was involved in the disappearance and that he is “just as distraught” as the rest of the family.

She said MacKenzie had been in Belize since December following a death in the family.

“She was just coming there because our father passed away last year and then our step-father passed away two months ago,” MacKenzie’s sister told the outlet. “So, she was just going there to try to get a break from life here. Just take a little break from things and regroup and find some peace for a little while.”