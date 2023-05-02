American Man, 69, Dies While Climbing Mount Everest 'After He Began to Feel Unwell' At Camp

International Mountain Guides CEO Eric Simonson said the man's death "was not the result of a climbing accident" or route conditions

By
Published on May 2, 2023 10:08 PM
Hillary Step, mt. everest
Mount Everest. Photo: Getty

An American man has died on Mount Everest while attempting to climb the mountain, per multiple reports.

Jonathan Sugarman, 69, was at Camp II on Monday when he began feeling unwell, according to CNN and The Himalayan Times.

The U.S. Embassy in Nepal confirmed Sugarman's death in a statement, CNN and NBC News reported.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends," the Embassy said, per the reports. "The Embassy is in contact with Dr. Sugarman's family and with local authorities."

International Mountain Guides (IMG) CEO Eric Simonson also confirmed the man's death in a statement released Monday, though he did not identify the victim.

"We can confirm that this event was not the result of a climbing accident or route condition that would be of potential impact or safety concern to any other teams on the mountain," Simonson said.

The remainder of the climbing team is "doing as well as can be expected given the circumstances," he added.

Efforts are now underway to remove the victim's body from the mountain, per the reports.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This was reportedly not Sugarman's first attempt at climbing Mount Everest.

The Seattle-based Harvard University graduate abandoned a separate climb at Camp III in 2022, according to The Himalayan Times.

Sugarman is now the fourth person to die on Mount Everest this season, per the report.

Related Articles
Mag Rollout - Brandon Act: Mental health for military personnel
Parents Celebrate New Military Mental Health Measures They Fought for After Son's Suicide in the Navy
BLANKENFELDE, GERMANY - APRIL 25: Worker bees surround a queen, who is marked with a yellow spot on her back, in the colony of beekeper Reiner Gabriel in the garden of his home near Berlin on April 25, 2013 in Blankenfelde, Germany. Local beekeepers claim their yearly loss rates within their bee populations has gone from an average of 10% per year to 30% per year over the last 10 years, though they are unsure whether the cause lies with a mite and a virus it might be spreading or with the increased use of certain pesticides by local farmers. According to a recent report prepared by Greenpeace seven pesticides currently in use in Europe present a real danger to bees. Bees are essential in nature in pollenating a wide variety of plants and trees. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Thousands of Bees Released onto Florida Highway After Truck Carrying Beehives Crashes
Deputy Helps Deliver Baby Girl on Highway 60
Florida Deputy Helps Mom of 6 Deliver Baby on Side of Highway: 'Not the Original Birth Plan'
(L-R) Elora and Addison. See SWNS story SWFTsolotwins. Meet the mum who is raising her premature twins alone - after convincing with sperm from a stranger she met on Facebook. Sarah Mangat, 34, had been single for nearly eight years when she decided to embark on solo motherhood in July 2020. She had planned to use a sperm bank but found the process ''too impersonal’' so instead found a Facebook group for sperm donors. After hitting it off with someone, Sarah underwent 14-months of fertility tests at Victory Reproductive Health Fertility Clinic, Ontario, Canada, where they medically monitored her cycle.
Single Mom Welcomes Twins After Finding Sperm Donor Through Facebook: 'We Actually Became Quite Good Friends'
Mason Dark - 16-Year-Old Boy Is 'Unrecognizable’ After Getting Badly Burned Doing TikTok Challenge, Says Mom
Boy, 16, 'Unrecognizable' After Getting Badly Burned Doing Social Media Challenge, Mom Says: 'Not Worth It'
Father rescued from Kong Adventure in Keswick dies of his injuries after mountain rescue operation
'Devoted' Dad, 49, Dies from Injuries 8 Days After Getting Stuck in Cave at Indoor Rock Climbing Center
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Illinois State Highway Patrol/UPI/Shutterstock (13894786a) First responders walk among some of the 72 vehicles involved in a deadly highway 55 crash, north of Farmersville, in Montgomery County Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023. A dust storm south of Springfield, Illinois injured 30 and killed six. Officials say freshly plowed farm land and powerful winds caused the dust storm that covered the highway. Highway Crash Kills Six involves 72 Vehicles, North of Farmersville, Montgomer, Illinois, United States - 01 May 2023
6 Dead, More Than 30 Injured After Dust Storm Causes Major Dozens of Cars to Crash on Illinois Highway
Italian Artist Maurizio Cattelan Stages First Solo Exhibition In China
Student Removes and Eats Banana from Iconic Artwork at South Korea Museum: 'He Was Hungry'
Bumble bee
Mom Stung Over 75 Times While Protecting Her Kids from Bee Attack During Family Photoshoot
Walt Disney Concert Hall
Concertgoer Reportedly Has 'Loud and Full Body Orgasm' During L.A. Philharmonic Performance
Boy, 7, Disappears in Ohio While Fishing With Family
Search Continues for Boy, 7, Who Disappeared While Fishing with Family in Ohio: 'We Just Don't Know'
In Memory of Brayden Bahme
Wash. Student, 16, Dies After Reportedly Getting Impaled Through Eye During P.E. Class: 'Tragic Accident'
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/14-people-taken-hospitals-roof-collapse-ohio-state-university-rcna82125. Credit: NBC
14 People Injured as 'Overloaded' Roof Collapses at Off-Campus Party Near Ohio State University
Visitors stand in front of Michelangelo's "David statue" in the Accademia Gallery in Florence, Italy, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Fla. Principal Forced to Resign for Showing Students Michelangelo's 'David' Visits Sculpture
College Senior Has Brain Hemorrhage While on Spring Break in Mexico, Liza Burke
College Senior Dies From Brain Tumor After Suffering from Brain Hemorrhage on Spring Break Trip
Dave Hollis' Girlfriend Pays Tribute to Former Disney Exec After His Death
Heidi Powell Reflects on Dave Hollis' Cause of Death: 'There Are a Lot of Question Marks for Me'