American Man, 69, Dies While Climbing Mount Everest 'After He Began to Feel Unwell' At Camp

An American man has died on Mount Everest while attempting to climb the mountain, per multiple reports.

Jonathan Sugarman, 69, was at Camp II on Monday when he began feeling unwell, according to CNN and The Himalayan Times.

The U.S. Embassy in Nepal confirmed Sugarman's death in a statement, CNN and NBC News reported.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends," the Embassy said, per the reports. "The Embassy is in contact with Dr. Sugarman's family and with local authorities."

International Mountain Guides (IMG) CEO Eric Simonson also confirmed the man's death in a statement released Monday, though he did not identify the victim.

"We can confirm that this event was not the result of a climbing accident or route condition that would be of potential impact or safety concern to any other teams on the mountain," Simonson said.

The remainder of the climbing team is "doing as well as can be expected given the circumstances," he added.

Efforts are now underway to remove the victim's body from the mountain, per the reports.

This was reportedly not Sugarman's first attempt at climbing Mount Everest.

The Seattle-based Harvard University graduate abandoned a separate climb at Camp III in 2022, according to The Himalayan Times.

Sugarman is now the fourth person to die on Mount Everest this season, per the report.