'Resume,' 'Beautiful' and 'Fiancé': The Hardest Words for Americans to Spell by Each State

Be honest: What’s the last word you Googled how to spell while shielding your phone from judgmental eyes?

Relax — you’re not alone. In a world where autocorrect has effectively eliminated our need to spell-check ourselves, Americans across the nation are misspelling everything from “resume” (we see you, New Yorkers) to “permanent” and a lot of words in between that might make you cringe (in solidarity or in horror).

In honor of this week’s 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee, in which over 500 students from across the country will compete from May 29 to May 31, Google has compiled a list based on the top searches related to “how to spell” over the last year, reminding us that we are not always, in fact, smarter than a 5th grader.

“Beautiful” takes the cake as the most-searched word across 11 states, despite Jim Carey’s iconic reminder of how to spell it in Bruce Almighty (B-e-a-utiful!)

Here’s a list of the most misspelled words by state this year, according to Google Trends:

Alabama: Cousin

Alaska: Veteran

Arizona: Beautiful

Arkansas: Beautiful

California: Beautiful

Colorado: Resume

Connecticut: Sincerely

Delaware: Decision

Washington, D.C.: Permanent

Florida: Hors d’oeuvre

Georgia: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Hawaii: Grateful

Idaho: Businesses

Illinois: Beautiful

Indiana: Beautiful

Iowa: Vacuum

Kansas: Consequences

Kentucky: Definitely

Louisiana: Favorite

Maine: Connecticut

Maryland: Canceled

Massachusetts: Beautiful

Michigan: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Minnesota: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Mississippi: Gray

Missouri: Sincerely

Montana: Tomorrow

Nebraska: Nocturnal

Nevada: Probably

New Hampshire: Subtle

New Jersey: Resume

New Mexico: Permanently

New York: Resume

North Carolina: Beautiful

North Dakota: Yacht

Ohio: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Oklahoma: Canceled

Oregon: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Pennsylvania: Schedule

Rhode Island: Dying

South Carolina: Beginning

South Dakota: Chaos

Tennessee: Schedule

Texas: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Utah: Beautiful

Vermont: Solution

Virginia: Beautiful

Washington: Beautiful

West Virginia: Apparel

Wisconsin: Beautiful

Wyoming: Fiancé