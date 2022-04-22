KingDavid Okolo, 17, was recently accepted into the University of Maryland, his family said

Maryland Teen Who Had Just Been Accepted into College Dies After Being Struck by Tractor-Trailer

A teenager in Maryland was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer Wednesday after authorities say he ran onto a road.

Maryland State Police said in a statement that they were called to the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on southbound Interstate 83 south of Shawan Road at roughly 5 a.m. in Baltimore County. "According to a preliminary investigation, a male for unknown reason ran out onto the road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer," police wrote.

The pedestrian was identified by authorities as KingDavid Okolo, 17, of Cockeysville. He was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, who has not been publicly identified, remained at the scene, police said, noting that there were no other reported injuries. Their investigation is ongoing.

On a GoFundMe page created on behalf of his family, brother Michael Okolo II said that the Dulaney High School student was on track to attend college and had recently been admitted to the University of Maryland.

"He was an aspiring and ambitious student with goals of doing marketing, played the guitar, and had an amazing personality," Michael wrote in a post on the fundraising page. "We the family, are heartbroken, devastated and emotionally scarred by this tragedy."

"Please keep our family in your prayers," he added.

As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised over $27,000.

Aunt Christine Amaka Udeani mourned her nephew's tragic death in heartfelt a social media post.