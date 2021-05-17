Amber Stevens West Grew Up in a 'Beautiful Existence' Where 'Race Wasn't Really Discussed' — but Now Is Ready to Talk

Voices for Change is PEOPLE's editorial series committed to elevating and amplifying the stories of celebrities and everyday people alike who are dedicated to making change and uplifting others in the fight for racial justice, gender equality, LGBTQ+ rights, climate action and more

Amber Stevens West, 34, currently stars as Whitney in Run the World (which premiered Sunday on Starz). The series follows the lives of four Black women living in Harlem, navigating adulthood and following their dreams. She was previously featured in films 22 Jump Street and The Amazing Spider-man. She's is also known for her roles on TV as Ashleigh Howard in the ABC Family series Greek, Maxine in the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show, and Claire Davis in the CBS comedy Happy Together. As part of PEOPLE's Voices for Change series, Stevens West shares her own experiences with race in TV and film, understanding her identity, and why these conversations matter; below is her story, as told to PEOPLE.

What I love so much about Run the World is that we really show how multifaceted Black people are. It's not the story that we're always told about Black people, that there's always the struggle right behind it; this show is not about that at all. It's really about people living, thriving and enjoying their lives and going after their dreams. I hope that people start to equate successful, beautiful lives with Black people, because we have those too.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

I grew up in a bubble where race wasn't really discussed; I had a white father and a Black mother, and my parents would tell me that the color of my skin was "Amber: that's just the way that you are." In so many ways that was a really beautiful existence, because I was blissfully ignorant, honestly — but it was lovely.

I was surrounded by all different cultures, so I never really grappled with the fact that I was a Black American. It wasn't until I got older that I was really confronted with the fact that I didn't feel like I fit in with the Black culture I was witnessing in the media — especially when I started acting, as a teenager.

When I started going to auditions, the specifics for the characters I would read for would be the "Black girl," but I didn't fit into what the casting directors and the producers thought a Black girl should be. And that's when I started to feel really insecure about who I was and where did I fit in, and how am I going to navigate this.

Run The World Season 1 2021 Amber Stevens West Credit: Starz

I've literally been asked in an audition, "Can you sound more urban?" I was like, "No, I'm from Beverly Hills. I can't do whatever it is that you're looking for." And I was kind of ashamed of myself in that moment, like, I can't be more Black, and I'm clearly not the pretty blonde lead, so I just accepted the fact that I would always play a marginalized character; I'd always just be on the sidelines and be the best friend.

There's still more work [for representation in film] to be done, because there's a tunnel vision that Black people are just this one way. But as the industry has started to shift over time and we started to give more of a platform to Black people, I changed my attitude too: I'm no longer accepting to just be a sideline personality.

In my personal life, my view of my identity has also shifted so much. Especially in 2020, I was very much confronted with "You are a Black person in America," and although I've really experienced very little racism, in my personal life or on sets, that doesn't mean that I get to look away.

I'm also now raising a Black daughter [and expecting another child] and I need to be honest about what the world really looks like right now; even if I don't see it in my neighborhood, it is happening everywhere. It was blissful and lovely to pretend that [racism] wasn't there, but that's not going to help anything.

We need to highlight the fact that there are so many injustices and inequalities in this country that so many people face. It is my duty to acknowledge those experiences that people are having and do what I can to fix it so that maybe one day, my daughter's kids could live in a world where we actually don't have to discuss race as much.

I know we have so much work to do, which is why we have to keep talking about it. Because the more we talk about it, the more action will be had and people will start to see that it really does make a difference.

Someone asked me what it meant to me to be on a show that was all Black people. And I had no idea I felt this way: I burst into tears. And I think the reason was ... I was scared to identify myself as Black. I never felt Black enough in my world, and then to be asked to be a part of this show. Someone else found me and said, "You are enough, you are the person that we think would be best to be in this project that's highlighting the Black experience."