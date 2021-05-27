Amazon Closes Conn. Construction Site Again After 8th Noose Found: 'It's Deplorable'

"Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace," an Amazon spokesperson said

Amazon has once again shut down a construction site in Windsor, Connecticut, after an eighth noose was found on the property Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports.

The first noose was found on the property on April 27 and on April 29, five more ropes "that could be interpreted as nooses" were found on different floors, Windsor Police Capt. Andrew Power told USA Today in a previous statement. Weeks later, another noose was found on May 19.

The eighth noose, discovered on Wednesday, was found "mixed in with and entangled with electrical cords," that had had "not been used for more than two weeks and were being stored on a pallet amongst other electrical equipment on the floor," according to CNN, citing a police statement.

The worker who discovered the noose immediately reported it to authorities, police said.

Amazon previously closed the construction site over the weekend, according to ABC News, with the e-commerce company announcing that it would be stepping up security protocols following the disturbing discoveries.

Surveillance cameras were placed in various stairwells and on each floor, though not every part of the building could be covered given its size, CNN reported.

The retailer closed the construction site again after the most recent incident to allow an investigation, Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement.

"Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace," Nantel told PEOPLE in a statement. "We will continue to work with all levels of law enforcement as well as our development partners, to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure that all members of our community feel valued, respected and safe."

The local police department is now working with state police and the FBI in search of potential leads in the case, CNN reported. Amazon plans to move forward with reopening the Windsor construction site Thursday, Chief Donald Melanson of the Windsor Police Department said.

Commenting on the situation, Connecticut NAACP President Scot X. Esdaile said the multiple noose discoveries made him sick.

"We have a serious problem in America and it hasn't gone away," he told the Associated Press. "It's deplorable. It's sickening. It's a sick mindset that Black people have to fight against."

Nuchette Black-Burke, a town council member in Windsor, echoed Esdaile's sentiments.

"Many people don't understand our history," she told the outlet. "A noose? People's heads were put in those and hung from trees, hung from different places. So while people may think that someone's doing this just for giggles and ha-has, no, it's real history that impacts."