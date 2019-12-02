Amazon Pulls Christmas Ornaments Featuring Images of Auschwitz Concentration Camp After Backlash

Image zoom Mark Makela/Getty Images

Amazon has taken down several listings from its website that featured images of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp printed on Christmas ornaments and bottle openers.

The e-commerce giant pulled the products after receiving backlash from the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum, which called the items “disturbing and disrespectful.”

“Selling ‘Christmas ornaments’ with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate,” the Polish museum wrote on Twitter. “Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful. We ask @amazon to remove the items of those suppliers.”

Historians estimate that nearly 1 million Jewish people were deported to Auschwitz during World War II.

Selling "Christmas ornaments" with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate. Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful. We ask @amazon to remove the items of those suppliers. https://t.co/0uG2JG558e pic.twitter.com/ucZoTWPk1W — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 1, 2019

The items were sold by a third-party seller listed as “Fcheng,” and bore images of the train tracks leading up to the concentration camp, as well as pictures from within the camp.

The museum later found other items showing the death camp, including a mouse pad and another ornament — both sold by two other sellers.

“Sadly, it is not over yet @amazon. The “Massacre Auschwitcz (!) Birkenau Jewish Death” mousepad is another disturbing online product,” the memorial followed up on Twitter. “We are not sure if @yadvashem would like the ‘Christmas ornament’ with a freight car used for deporting Jews for extermination either.”

Sadly, it is not over yet @amazon. The "Massacre Auschwitcz (!) Birkenau Jewish Death" mousepad is another disturbing online product. We are not sure if @yadvashem would like the "Christmas ornament" with a freight car used for deporting Jews for extermination either. https://t.co/qDEEzqzwSU pic.twitter.com/wXExhFZPmV — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 1, 2019

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Amazon confirmed the products were removed.

“All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action, including potential removal of their account,” the spokesperson told PEOPLE. “The products in question have been removed.”

Amazon’s policy on offensive products prohibits “products that promote or glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual, or religious intolerance or promote organizations with such views.”

As of Monday morning, the sellers’ accounts are still active. One account includes a number of ornaments and items with scenes from towns and tourism sites across Poland.