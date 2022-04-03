Amazon Employees in Staten Island Vote for a Union, Marking the Company's Workers' First Labor Victory

2,654 (55%) of the New York City warehouse workers voted in favor of the union, while 2,131 (45%) rejected the bid

Christian Smalls, founder of the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), second left, and labor organizers celebrate outside the National Labor Relations Board offices in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Amazon employees in Staten Island decided to unionize on Friday, marking the first victory for the company's warehouse workers at one of its U.S. facilities.

The ballots cast amounted to 2,654 employees, representing 55%, voting in favor of the union; while, 2,131 workers (45%) were against the bid. Officials have noted that the results wouldn't be verified until any objections are counted, with both parties having the right to supply evidence by April 8, the Associated Press reports.

Christian Smalls, a former employee of the giant retailer, first formed the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) after he was fired from the company in March 2020. During the onset of the pandemic, Smalls led a protest over the lack of workers' protections against COVID-19, which cost him his job.

However, the company suggested Smalls did not comply with its safety protocols, claiming he violated the quarantine practice mandated at the time.

Union organizer Christian Smalls (L) celebrates following the April 1, 2022, vote for the unionization of the Amazon Staten Island warehouse in New York. Credit: Andrea Renault/AFP via Getty

As he celebrated the future of the company's current workers following the win, Smalls said, "I hope that everybody's paying attention now because a lot of people doubted us," according to the Associated Press.

The Staten Island workers seek to challenge the company's current labor rules by requesting benefits such as higher wages, longer breaks, and paid time off for injuries sustained on the job, among others.

Smalls and his associates believe the results from the election could likely influence the outcome of other union bids organized at other facilities across the country.

Amazon released a statement via its company website after learning about the news of the election.

Union organizer Christian Smalls (L) celebrates with Amazon workers following the April 1, 2022, vote for the unionization of the Amazon Staten Island warehouse in New York. Credit: Andrea Renault/AFP via Getty

"We're disappointed with the outcome of the election in Staten Island because we believe having a direct relationship with the company is best for our employees," the statement read. "We're evaluating our options, including filing objections based on the inappropriate and undue influence by the NLRB that we and others (including the National Retail Federation and U.S. Chamber of Commerce) witnessed in this election."

Prior to the workers' victory in the Staten Island facility, another election was launched last year in Bessemer, Alabama. However, it failed after the National Labor Relations Board found that Amazon had improperly interfered in the process by installing a mailbox in the facility's parking lot, per NPR.

The efforts to fight for the union had also drawn the attention of the country's administration.

During Friday's briefing about the vote, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "The president was glad to see workers ensure their voices are heard with respect to important workplace decisions."

"[Joe Biden] believes firmly that every worker in every state must have a free and fair choice to join a union and the right to bargain collectively with their employer," she added.