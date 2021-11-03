Over 140,000 Amazon Drivers to Get $60 Million in Illegally Withheld Tips: FTC

More than 140,000 Amazon drivers are getting nearly $60 million in tips that were withheld by the company, according to the Federal Trade Commission.



The funds "will serve as reimbursement for tips that Amazon allegedly illegally withheld from drivers between 2016 and 2019," the Federal Trade Commission announced on Tuesday.



Earlier this year, the FTC filed a lawsuit against Amazon and Amazon Logistics, the company's delivery service, alleging that the company had not paid the full amount of tips that drivers earned while participating in the Amazon Flex program, per the release.



Amazon Flex lets drivers use their own vehicles to deliver packages.



"The complaint alleged that the company secretly kept drivers' tips over a two-and-a-half year period and only stopped the practice after becoming aware of the FTC's investigation in 2019," per the FTC.



RELATED: Walmart Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving This Year — and So Will Target, Home Goods and These Other Stores



A total of 139,507 checks and 1,621 PayPal payments will now be sent to Amazon Flex drivers, per the FTC. All drivers who had more than $5 withheld from the company will receive the full amount they are owed.



The FTC announced that the average check amount is $422, while the biggest payment is over $28,000.



"People who receive checks should deposit or cash them before January 7, 2022, as indicated on the check," the FTC said.



A rep for Amazon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the FTC's administrative complaint, Amazon "regularly advertised" that drivers who participated in Amazon Flex would be paid $18-25 an hour, in addition to being able to keep 100% of any tips they earned.



The FTC alleged that starting in late 2016, Amazon "shifted from paying drivers the promised rate of $18-25 per hour plus the full amount of customer tips to paying drivers a lower hourly rate," the FTC said in a previous release.



Instead, the company used customer tips "to make up the difference between the new lower hourly rate and the promised rate," the FTC said.