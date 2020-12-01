"I was like, 'Sir, c'mon. I need to help you. C'mon, let’s get out,'" Amazon driver Sean Campbell said of the man

Amazon Driver Runs Into Burning Home to Save Elderly Man: 'It Was Fantastic,' Says Man's Son

An Amazon driver is being praised as a hero after he ran into a burning home to rescue an elderly man inside.

Driver Sean Campbell told NBC affiliate WESH that he didn't hesitate to help when he learned that there was trouble outside a home in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, just down the street from where he was completing a delivery route on Friday.

"I heard the screaming and when you hear something like that you have to go to it," Campbell, 23, told the outlet.

After dropping his packages, Campbell rushed to the home — located in the Century Woods subdivision — and discovered that a fire had broken out in the garage, WESH reported.

As the flames rapidly spread, the Amazon driver learned that an elderly woman was able to escape the residence, thanks to a neighbor. However, an elderly man remained trapped inside, according to the outlet.

It was then that Campbell told WESH he jumped into action, rushing toward the burning home and breaking down the front door to help the man.

"He was in the kitchen, you know, with his walker just standing there," Campbell explained to the outlet. "I don't think he really knew what was going on. I was like, 'Sir, c'mon. I need to help you. C'mon, let’s get out.'"

Though the man was unable to move quickly, Campbell said he was intent on moving faster.

"He was trying to grab his walker," Campbell shared with WESH. "I was like, 'No, we got to move... you've got to see another day!'"

The pair eventually made their way out of the blaze safely, and local firefighters were able to rescue the family dog, according to WESH.

The elderly couple is now staying with a grandson nearby, as their home is currently not livable, the outlet reported.

Following the incident, the couple's son, Tim West, showed up at the scene, where he learned of the Amazon driver's heroic actions.

"It was fantastic [that] he was both here and able to go inside, and brave enough to go inside," West told WESH of Campbell. "We really appreciate that."

In a statement to PEOPLE, Amazon spokesperson Deborah Bass says the company is equally as proud of Campbell.

"We love hearing stories about drivers being everyday heroes for our customers and the communities they serve," she says. "Everyone at Amazon was touched by Sean going above and beyond to help someone in need, and we’re excited to celebrate and thank him for his great efforts."

But while West and Bass believe Campbell is a hero, the Amazon driver said he's just grateful to have been in the right place at the right time.